The M Fest is back for 2024 in South Africa and promises to be bigger than ever. This year, there’s going to be a first-ever Friday preview program, allowing enthusiasts to see the latest M cars. The lineup is looking strong since the new M4 CS and M5 will both be there. In addition, the recently launched 2025 M2 and M3 Touring will be showcased as well. The company’s most powerful production car ever, the XM Label, will be there, too.

The three-day event will take place October 25-27 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg and it’ll be more than just about fast cars. Live entertainment, food, and drinks are on the menu, along with a lifestyle boutique. In addition, BMW South Africa is installing an e-gaming center, a play area for kids, and even a beer garden. On top of that, BMW and BMW Motorrad will have showrooms from which visitors will actually be able to buy cars or motorcycles.

Of course, enthusiasts will mostly come to see the new M models. Some of them will be used for hot laps and drift rides, along with the usual test drives. It’s worth noting that kids under 12 will not be allowed to enter M-Hot Lap or M-Drift Experiences. The M Fest will also host an event part of the BMW Car Club racing series, so there’s a lot to see this year.

Prices start from just R350, which works out to about $19 at current exchange rates. Gates open at 2 PM and close at 9 PM on Friday. During the weekend days, the gates open at 9 AM and close at 9 PM. If you’re interested, tickets are available to purchase at the source link below.

In case you don’t remember, BMW celebrated the M2 G87’s public debut on the same Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit at the previous M Fest event, held in 2022.

Source: BMW