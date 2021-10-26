Marina Bay Blue, along with Sao Paulo Yellow, are two of the newest color offerings for the facelifted BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models. A total of eight paint finishes are available for the new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M including newly available Carbon Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Marina Bay Blue metallic and Sao Paulo Yellow.

Inside, BMW offers Extended Merino leather upholstery as standard. There are different colors on option: Black, Sakhir, Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey/Sakhir Orange and Midrand Beige/Black. You can also have Alcantara-covered knee pads. If you need higher quality, you can opt for Individual Merino leather upholstery in Tartufo as an option.

Both the X3 M and X4 M come with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring iDrive 7. Navigation is standard and all models also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch reconfigurable digital gauge display sits behind the steering wheel. Naturally, wireless charging is an option too.

According to BMW, the engines also got an upgrade. The S58 3-liter straight six engine under the hood now has the same specs and internals as the version used on the new M3 and M4. That means it has a forged crankshaft along with a new oil pan among other things, to make it even more durable. The facelifted BMW X4 M Competition now makes 503 horsepower (510 PS/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.

The new increased torque production lowers the 0-60 acceleration time of the BMW X4 M from 4.1 seconds to 3.9 seconds and from 4.0 seconds to 3.7 seconds for the Competition package-equipped X4 M. Top speed is an electronically limited 155 mph, which is increased to 177 mph when the optional M Driver’s Package is selected. Power and torque is transmitted to the wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

To see the 2022 BMW X4 M Competition in Marina Bay Blue, click the photo gallery below: