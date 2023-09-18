We rarely have the opportunity to talk about the BMW X4 M as the F98 is among the least popular M models. Its bigger brother, the X6 M, has been making the headlines a lot more in recent times. The smaller performance coupe-SUV is making a somewhat rare appearance in a new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn to reconfirm what a beast of an engine the S58 is when it stretches its legs.

Ever since BMW gave the current-generation X4 M a Life Cycle Impulse in mid-2021, the swoopy SUV has been offered exclusively in the Competition guise. With 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters on tap, it does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds. In this real-world test, it managed to go even quicker by completing the sprint in as little as 3.75 seconds, which is downright remarkable for a vehicle that weighs a little over 2,000 kilograms.

The X4 M Competition needed just 9.38 seconds to go from 100 to 200 km/h and it completed the 0-200 km/h run in 13.13 seconds while the quarter mile took 11.66 seconds. Flat out, it hit speeds of up to 174 mph (281 km/h) according to the digital speedometer, although the GPS-verified velocity was slightly lower, at 170 mph (274 km/h). BMW says its potent SUV can go even faster, reaching 177 mph (285 km/h) provided it’s fitted with the M Driver’s Package.

If this niche M car tickles your fancy, you might want to hurry up and buy one because reports state BMW isn’t planning on making a third generation of the X4 with combustion engines. Insiders claim the next-gen model will be sold strictly as an EV based on the Neue Klasse platform. A full-fat M version is in the works, and the German luxury brand has already assigned it the “ZA7” internal codename.

In the meantime, it’s unclear when the current-generation X4 M will be discontinued. The regular X4 (G02) – one of the few remaining models with the old iDrive – is expected to bow out of production in November 2025. The Neue Klasse-based iX4 (NA7 codename) is scheduled to arrive shortly after.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube