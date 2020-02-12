BMW X3 M and X4 M getting iDrive 7 (OS 7.0) in April 2020

In Fall 2019, the BMW X3 G01 and X4 G02 received an infotainment upgrade in the form of the current OS 7.0 (iDrive 7). This year, it’s the BMW X3 M and X4 M which are getting the much coveted upgraded. From April 2020, the power SUV BMW X3 M and X4 M will get the major infotainment update.

In addition to the new iDrive technology on the infotainment display, the change to OS 7.0 also means a new look for the instrument display. We can already guess what the display behind the steering wheel will look like since we’ve seen it on the big brothers X5 M and X6 M.

The objectively more important changes, however, take place on the central infotainment display, where the BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive ensures that the tile design of the previously installed system is abandoned.

Also completely new is the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant which can be activated with the push of a button or by boice command. The activation word “Hey, BMW” can also be replaced by any other word if the driver would like to address the digital assistant with a different name.

Various visual blocks with live content can be customized relatively freely on the large infotainment display, so that each customer can adapt the system to their own preferences. Just like before, all functions can be controlled both by iDrive controller and through the touchscreen.

Gesture control is also available for some other functions, which works with simple hand movements in the area in front of the display.