The 2022 BMW X4 M Competition Facelift not only brings a refreshed design, but also a series of new standard colors. One of them is the Sao Paulo Yellow paintwork which made its debut on the new BMW M4 G82. Naturally, the bring yellow will stand out in a crowd of black, white or grey colors. But is the Sao Paulo Yellow a bit too much on a large car like the X4 M? If this yellow is not your cup of tea, no fret. The standard color palette is quite extensive. A total of eight paint finishes are available for the new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M including newly available Carbon Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Marina Bay Blue metallic and the aforementioned Sao Paulo Yellow.

The 2022 BMW X4 M Competition Facelift gets a slightly larger kidney grille with a single-piece frame as well as 0.4-inch thinner adaptive LED headlights. The front bumper has been heavily revised and it is sportier and more attractive than ever. The central air intake is also flatter and wider, and they are surrounded by vertically arranged and elongated side air intakes. These new air intakes are angled down towards the spoiler lip in a bend towards the center of the vehicle, where they follow the hexagonal shape of the central air intake. They are framed by high-gloss black trim elements. A black bar bearing the iCam provides visual separation of the grille.

In the back, the X4 M retains the typical coupe shape with a spoiler is mounted on the trunk lid. Optional M Carbon exterior mirrors and, on the BMW X4 M, a CFRP rear spoiler are available. The new rear bumper of the BMW X4 M features a wide, offset insert in the shape of an anvil. Like the lateral air-curtain-panels, which also accommodate the now vertical reflectors, this is finished in high-gloss black. In addition to the standard adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, the BMW Laser Light with a range of up to 650 meters is now also available as an optional extra.

Inside, most of the BMW X4 M’s original interior design remains intact but it now gets the new iDrive 7 screen, along with the brand’s digital gauges. Both of which simple modernize the cabin a bit, keeping it more in line with more recent offerings. The climate controls are also from BMW’s more modern cars, which does keep it looking more uniform with the brand. Extended Merino leather upholstery is available in black as well as in the Bicolor variants Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey/Sakhir Orange and Midrand Beige/Black. The BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Tartufo is also available as an option for the M sports seats.

The facelifted BMW X4 M Competition now makes 503 horsepower (510 PS/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The MSRP is $73,400 for the X4 M Competition, plus $995 Destination.