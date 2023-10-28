The 2024 BMW X4 M is the sportier-looking version of the X3 M, offering a little less room for things in exchange for a sleeker silhouette. The two perform nearly identically, so it’s really just a matter of aesthetics when deciding between the two. The X4 M commands a few thousand-dollar premium over its more practical brethren, which might factor into your decision. Anyway, the X4 M is only moderately good at hauling people and things but truly marvelous at doing those things quickly.

2024 BMW X4 M Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X4 M uses the same powertrain that you’ll find under the sheet metal of the xDrive-equipped M3 and M4. And, naturally, the X3 M. That means xDrive all-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged inline-six good for 473 horsepower. The Competition Package adds 30 horsepower, but torque remains unchanged at 457 pound-feet. Car and Driver touts a zero to 60 time of 3.2 seconds, considerably more optimistic than the 3.9 that BMW estimates. It probably won’t matter from the driver’s seat. While not inexpensive, the Competition Package ($7,000) can’t really be overlooked. More power comes alongside bigger wheels, an increased speed limiter, and Shadowline exterior trim.

2024 BMW X4 M Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2024 BMW X4 M gets the same dismal fuel economy as the X3 M. Look forward to 15 city mpg and 20 mpg highway for an estimated 17 mpg combined. A 17.2-gallon fuel tank means you can go around 325 miles on a full tank, which sounds bad. It is. Competitors like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio can do better (17/23, 19 combined). Bit missing the point, though, innit?

Interior and Cargo Space

Thanks to convenient 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, the 2024 BMW X4 M offers 50.5 cubic feet of space. Setting it apart from lower trims is additional M badging, more luxurious leather seats, carbon fiber trim, and more. You may be shocked to learn that a heated steering wheel is extra ($200). But overall, the cabin feels much more special than a regular X4. A sunroof comes standard. Compromises compared to the X3 M? Minor, but perhaps not insignificant. You lose 12.2 cubic feet of storage, and the front row loses about an inch of head room. Second-row passengers are worse off, losing an inch of leg room and head room.

Technology and Connectivity

The 2024 BMW X4 M is working with last-generation tech, but that sounds worse than it is. iDrive 7 is easy to use and still feels modern despite the smaller screen and old Digital Cockpit-style gauges. You still get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration. Remote Engine Start is available ($300 option). The Executive Package ($2,250) is well worth it, adding a head-up display, gesture control, front and rear heated seats, and Parking Assistant Plus.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW X4 M comes with plenty of driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning are all standard. $1,700 gets you the Driving Assistance Professional Package, adding partially automated highway driving. There’s no standalone option for a 360-degree camera. Thankfully, the Executive Package is an attractive enough value that it shouldn’t be an issue.

2024 BMW X4 M Pricing

The 2024 BMW X4 M starts at $79,100. Just adding the Competition Package and delivery charges (in the US) means you’re looking at a $90,000 SUV pretty quickly. Competitors are right in line with that price. A Macan GTS will set you back around $88,450 – before options. A Mercedes-AMG GLC starts at around $72,000 but offers diminished performance.

2024 BMW X4 M FAQ