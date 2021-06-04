The global rollout of the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is underway. With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, track days are also back in full force. Earlier this week, BMW Romania held their own launch of the G80 M3 / G82 M4 at a local track. The stars of the day were a quartet of the new M cars featured in Toronto Red, Isle of Man Green, Sao Paulo Yellow and Portimao Blue. These are arguably some of the boldest colors for these new M cars which come with a diversified color palette.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition). Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey. The BMW Individual program offers colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

All the cars in this photo gallery are Competition-spec models, which means they get the more powerful version of their 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower (510 PS). It also means they get an eight-speed automatic transmission, bigger wheels, and black accents. Power delivery is performed either via six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic management unit. The output essentially reaches the rear-axle wheels for both the 480 PS and the 510 PS Competition variants.

The new BMW M4 Coupe generation brings in a total novelty: the M Drive Professional system, developed specifically with racetrack driving in mind. The technology incorporates an array of solutions as follows: M Traction Control, M Drift Analyzer and M Laptimer.

For the US market, the manual M4 Coupe starts at a MSRP of USD 71,800, whereas for the M4 Competition Coupe the price extends to USD 74,700. In the case of the M3 Sedan, the manual version has a MSRP of USD 69,900, whereas for the Competition model pricing starts at USD 72,800.

If you’re on the fence about whether or not you want a brightly colored M3/M3 or a darker one, or maybe you just don’t know which model to get, this gallery will help. Photos by Ciprian Mihai.