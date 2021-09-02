The new BMW 2 Series Coupe production has started today at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. Exports of the new models to North America are expected to begin by the end of this year, with European sales set to start in early 2022. The new rear-wheel drive 2 Series Coupe will be exported to more than 37 countries.

The San Luis Potosi Plant is the newest within the company’s global production network. From its design and construction, it was conceived to easily adapt to the production of different models. Just two years after the start of production at the Plant, it has expanded its operation to include the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid vehicles. With an additional investment of $125 million dollars, the Plant’s infrastructure was expanded to incorporate this second model to the production line. Since 2019, the Mexican plant has produced 170,00 BMW 3 Series vehicles which represents 3 percent of BMW’s global production.

Part of the additional investment was used to purchase 82 new robots in the Bodywork area, while the existing robots received new programming to be able to handle parts with different geometry, as well as to weld, rivet and screw them.The Paint area will work with two new specific colors for the BMW 2 Series Coupe: Brooklyn Grey and Thundernight Metallic. The second is a new color for the BMW Group and is exclusive to the San Luis Potosi Plant.

All new for 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is only the second generation of 2 Series but actually the latest in a long line of small, two-door, four-seat, small-engine, everyday sports cars from BMW. The BMW 1600, back in the original Neue Klasse, was one of the cars that really got BMW started in this segment. The 1600 was followed by the iconic BMW 2002, which created the template for the brand’s success. Now, the second-gen BMW 2 Series is the newest iteration of such a car and potentially the last.

The market launch is set for November 2021. The MSRP of 2022 BMW 230i Coupe starts at $36,350 and $48,550 for 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, plus $995 Destination.