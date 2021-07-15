On the second day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed we decided to spend some time with the new 2022 BMW M240i and 220d Coupe. Both cars feature some quite unique and special colors: Brooklyn Grey and Portimao Blue. And as always, Portimao Blue does not disappoint, even though Brooklyn Grey might be the interesting one.

In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Grey.

This new 2022 BMW 2 Series will come in four flavors (two in North America); BMW 220i, BMW 220d, BMW 230i, and BMW M240i xDrive. The latter two will only be available in the U.S. market, while all four will be available in Europe. As expected, the BMW 220i wis powered by BMW’s typical 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and return up to 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 km).

While the BMW 220d uses a 2.0 liter turbo-diesel, that makes 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, while returning 50 mpg (4.7 liters/100 km). The BMW 230i gets another 2.0 liter turbo-four but with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (300 Nm) but fuel economy ratings weren’t released.

Lastly, the BMW M240i gets a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while getting 29 mpg (8.1 liters/100 km).

The video below takes a quick look at the design of these 2 Series models, inside and out. It’s also the first time that we see the 220d with the M Sport Package.