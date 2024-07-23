The next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe won’t debut until later this year but the cat is now (mostly) out of the bag. Revealing images published by the Dutch publication AutoWeek show the “F74” from almost all exterior angles. These grainy photos come from an undisclosed patent office where BMW must’ve recently trademarked the car’s design.

It looks exactly like we imagined – a 1 Series with a trunk lid. This isn’t the hotter M235 since it’s missing the M-specific kidney grille and the quad exhaust tips. We’ll be the first to say it looks rather dull but that’s usually the case with patent images. It doesn’t even have the wheel design or the BMW roundels. The front fascia is a spitting image of the F70’s while the rear adopts the familiar X2-esque taillights.

Although these are not the most flattering images of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, we’re certain it’ll look better in the real world. However, having seen the latest 1 Series, it won’t blow your socks off, not even in M Performance guise. BMW is also working on a slightly bigger version, codenamed the “F78” and intended for the Chinese market with a longer wheelbase. The elongated model will serve as a 1 Series Sedan “F52” replacement.

Interior images are not available in this batch but look no further than the five-door hatchback version. The second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe should have nearly the same cabin as the hatch, complete with dual screens and iDrive 9. That means the rotary knob will become a thing of the past, as will most conventional controls.

Don’t hold your breath for plug-in hybrid and electric derivatives since the 1er doesn’t have those either. The smallest BMW sedan will be an exclusively ICE affair, with only gas engines coming to the United States. The M235 sold in North America should have slightly more power than its European counterpart. The “B48” engine is dialed to 312 hp in the X1 M35i and X2 M35i whereas the Euro equivalents make do with 296 hp. It should be the same story with the sporty compact sedan.

We’re hearing production of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe starts in November, so the official debut should take place in the coming months. The long-wheelbase version for China will hit the assembly line in January 2025.

Source: AutoWeek.nl / Instagram