We bring you the first real life design review and walkaround of the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe, and more specifically, the BMW M240i Coupe G42. We went to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to see the second generation 2 Series Coupe, and we ran into Youtuber Joe Achilles. Joe and Marc pulled the cameras out and they’re giving us a quick overview of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe. They talk about the exterior and interior design, the engine, and the future BMW M2 G87.

The new M3 and M4 have some good colors from the factory but nothing like this Thundernight Metallic. So the fact that it can be had on an average 2 Series, as a factory color, is fantastic. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Grey.

The new generation of the compact 2 Series Coupe is essentially one of the very few puristic models in the BMW portfolio. After the Bavarians decided to underpin most of their compact vehicles with front-wheel drive platform, the G42 model series is now the sole model in the low-end lineup to stay true to the brand’s core values: rear-wheel drive, a perfect 50:50 weight axle balance and legendary 6-cylinder inline powerplants.

BMW really differentiated the 2 Series from the rest of the lineup on the outside — its headlights, grille, Hofmeister kink, taillights, and overall design language is entirely different from everything else with a Roundel. However, the interior is similar to what we’ve seen in other new BMWs. In fact, aside from a subtle triangle pattern in the door panels and a slightly different door pull design, the cabin of the 2 Series Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from that of a 3 Series or 4 Series.

