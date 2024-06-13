When BMW introduced the current-generation 2 Series Coupe in July 2021, the M Performance model originally came only in xDrive flavor. However, a rear-wheel-drive derivative was launched in the following summer. Europeans are already saying goodbye to the tail-happy M240i since it’s gone from the lineup. With the changes brought by the 2025 model year, the sports coupe goes AWD-only on the Old Continent.

We noticed BMW didn’t mention the M240i with rear-wheel drive at all in the press release for the European market so we decided to ask someone from Munich. It’s true, the M Lite 2 Series sans xDrive is dead. In an e-mail, company spokesperson Matthias Bode clarified: “In Europe, we offer the BMW M240i only in the all-wheel drive version M240i xDrive.”

By axing the two-wheel-drive version after just a couple of years, it means the M240i is now more expensive. Previously, there was a €2,000 difference between the two models in Germany. The old RWD variant retailed from €58,100 in Deutschland where BMW charged buyers €60,100 for the equivalent xDrive model. Going forward, the M240i xDrive costs €61,900. Not only is it a significant €3,800 pricier than the defunct rear-wheel-drive model but it also commands a €1,800 over the 2024 M240i xDrive.

BMW still gives buyers in the United States a choice by selling both RWD and AWD models. It’s worth noting there’s a significant weight difference of 55 kilograms (121 pounds) between the two. After seeing the three-pedal Z4 M40i, some had hoped the engineers would put a six-speed manual in the M240i. However, that’s not the case. The rumored carbon fiber roof option is also a no-show, at least for now.

There is some good news to share about the M240i since customers can now order the car in the Zandvoort Blue paint. It used to be reserved for the full-fat M2 but not anymore. In addition, sun protection glazing is now standard. An optional M Technology Package brings upgraded engine cooling and beefier M Sport brakes.

BMW will launch the 2025 M240i this August once production gets going in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant.

Source: BMW