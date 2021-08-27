2023 will bring a new BMW 5 Series model. The business sedan is built under the codename G60 and contrary to popular belief, it will not follow the recent BMW design language. And that means, no oversized kidney grille and a more balanced design, typical to a 5 Series. A few weeks back, the guys from Auto Bild also published a rendering of how they imagine this upcoming 5 Series could turn out. It featured a massive front grille with a similar shape to what we’ve seen on the iX recently and a lot of hard edges all around.

But today’s rendering, based on recent spy photos, gives us another view. Instead of the previously rendered bold design, the G60 BMW 5 Series features a “normal” grille up front (albeit a bit bigger than the one we have on the current generation) and slim headlights to the sides. The lower front-fascia is typical to an M Sport Package, so you’re getting large air openings, along with heavily sculpted shapes.

The rear end is arguably the sleeker part of this rendering. The taillights are slimmer than on the current G30 generation, wrapping around the car’s shoulders. The boot also features a slimmer design which matches perfectly with the sleek look of the lights. The rear diffuser is also typical to what you see on an M Sport Package with the two fins in the middle surrounded by the quadrilateral-shaped tailpipes. We can also make out a small lip on the boot lid and flush door handles.

Our sources tell us that the G60 generation will have a near 50:50 split between hybrid and EV models, with the latter using familiar powertrains and electric motors to what we’re bound to get on the iX and i4. Power levels will vary from under 300 HP to roughly 340 and over 400 HP, with the most powerful choices going even over 500 HP. The battery packs will also be shared with the iX and i4 so we could see an electric BMW i5 with 100+ kWh batteries under the floor.

On the hybrid front, we should see 2-liter and 3-liter straight six mills combined with a varying amount of electric motors. They might be shared with the upcoming 7 Series up to a point and, according to our sources, we should see pretty impressive power outputs, especially from the 3-liter hybrid versions. One of them will be replacing the V8 in the M550i for a new M Performance model and that means it will have over 500 HP in total.

[Rendering: @sugardesign_1]