The BMW Z8, chassis code E52, almost certainly needs no introduction if you’re familiar with historic BMW models. Featuring an S62 V8 engine and slick six-speed manual transmission lifted straight out of the legendary E39 M5, it’s arguably one of the most impressive vehicles to ever wear the roundel. Ironic, of course, since it isn’t even wearing an M badge! But the car’s origin story is, decidedly, much humbler than the car’s endless accolades would have you begin. Or, for that matter, the number it wears Let’s put it this way: the Z8 we know today really earned that eight in its name.

Codename E507

At its most core, the Z8 is the spiritual successor to the iconic BMW 507. At its inception — sometime in May 1993 — Chris Bangle was the Head of Design at BMW, and had just tasked Henrik Fisker to draw up something of an homage to the car. Fisker got to work, but he wasn’t the only one working on a range-topping premium convertible. In fact, at the same time, BMW was planning the next generation of the BMW 5 Series. And, at least early-on, the lineup included “project E51,” a roadster version aimed squarely at stealing the Mercedes SL buyer away from the three-pointed star. Fortunately for us, the version Fisker came up with was remarkably close to what the production model ended up looking like. And, of course, a 5er with the roof chopped off was no match for the achingly pretty Z8. Thus, E507 — how the Z8 was identified — became the E52.

While the Z8 may, to some, look out of place (er, time) thanks to its retro look, it really isn’t. Retro was already becoming quite in vogue. Around the same time Fisker got started on the Z8, Porsche debuted the Porsche Boxster. While that model wouldn’t debut for another four years, it paid huge dues to the 1950’s Porsche 550 Spyder. The Chrysler Atlantic Concept of 1995 practically stole the back third of the Bugatti Type 57’s design. Audi, too, debuted a concept that was said to draw upon the brand’s aluminum race cars in the 1930s. The Z8 was exactly what — and when — it needed to be.

The Rest is History

After the car was presented to the board in June 1994 and E51 went the way of the dodo, the Z8 still had years to go before production. The Z07 concept debuted in Japan at the Tokyo Auto Show in 1997. It generated chatter and appreciation commensurate with its cool as ice retro vibes. And while the Z07 Concept came with a radical double-bubble roof that never made it into production, it’s pretty dang close to what made it into production. And, perhaps more importantly, it’s still a much more elegant solution than the proposed mechanical folding roof that would’ve appeared on the E51 project. Maybe that was the clincher, but…well, we doubt it. Just look at that car!

The Z8 was a rare moment where design, market, and management checked all the right boxes. And even today it’s one of the most desirable models in BMW history. You can learn more about the Z8’s design and other tales in Steve Saxty’s book, BMW by Design. That’s where we got a ton of new information from that helped us bring you this story. Go check out all of his BMW books here!