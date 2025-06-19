For the first time in the G60’s life cycle, Canada’s BMW 5 Series is available with a pure inline-six engine. Joining the 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid, the luxury sedan is now offered in a 540i xDrive variant that skips the PHEV treatment. Shown alongside a 540i from the glory days of the E34, the new flavor isn’t a permanent addition to the lineup. Instead, it’s a special edition limited to just 151 cars.

To make it worth your hard-earned money, BMW Canada sweetens the deal with a standard M Sport Pro Package. The 540i xDrive also comes with an Individual Manufaktur paint finish, including this retro-flavored Maldives Blue II Metallic. Additional paint options listed on the company’s website include Frozen Black, Grigio Telesto Pearl Effect Metallic, Oxford Green Metallic, Interlagos Blue Metallic, Black Blue non-metallic, Sepang Bronze Metallic, and Cinabar Red non-metallic.

Bavaria’s luxobarge rides on 21-inch Individual wheels paired with red or dark blue M Sport brake calipers. Additionally, the Legacy Edition comes generously equipped with ventilated front seats and an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. But its most important asset is under the hood, where the B58 engine calls home.

The turbocharged inline-six bypasses plug-in hybrid tech and delivers 375 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque. However, we should point out that the rated output takes into account the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. Yes, there’s still a bit of electrification baked in. BMW routes power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 4.7 seconds.

BMW doesn’t mention pricing, but expect to pay a six-figure sum. Why? A 530i xDrive with the M Sport Pro Package, 21-inch wheels, and Frozen Black paint already costs 91,591 CAD. See the glass switchgear? It’s a 900 CAD option on the four-cylinder model. We can say the same about the red M Sport brakes, priced at 500 CAD. Even with all the extras, the Legacy Edition should significantly undercut the M5 Sedan, which starts at 152,429 CAD in Canada.

BMW Canada is already taking orders and will start shipping cars in the fourth quarter of the year.

Source: BMW Canada