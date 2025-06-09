The rivalry between the 5 Series and its two domestic rivals is unmatched. BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have been at each other’s throats for decades in a fiercely competitive luxury segment. If we’re talking strictly about the current-generation cars, the model bearing the Four Rings is the newest of the bunch, having been around for only a few months. The other two were launched almost simultaneously in mid-2023. So far this year, the 5er is the undisputed leader in Europe in terms of sales.

Numbers published by Dataforce and cited by Automotive News Europe show BMW sold 20,402 5 Series sedans and wagons through April, marking an impressive 56% increase over the first four months of 2024. This figure doesn’t include the fully electric i5, which added another 8,843 units, representing a 55% increase compared to the same period last year.

From January through April, Mercedes sold only 15,811 E-Class models, plus another 3,740 EQE units. It’s worth noting that the E-Class and EQE are completely different vehicles, whereas the 5 Series and i5 share the same platform. Dataforce reports that demand for the gas, diesel, and plug-in hybrid E-Class rose by 19%, while demand for the EV fell by 22%.

Although the A6 has just undergone a generation change, it still managed to sell 13,774 units, up by 10%. When an automaker replaces a car, there’s usually some downtime. Even so, it looks like the new A6 is off to a strong start. Nevertheless, we can’t help but wonder whether a significant portion of those deliveries are actually the previous-generation model. If they’re mostly the new version, the bulk likely comes from the wagon, since the sedan was released a bit later. Demand is expected to increase in the coming months as Audi rolls out the plug-in hybrid A6, so BMW has its work cut out for it to fend off competition from Ingolstadt.

We mustn’t omit Audi’s EV contender in this segment, the A6 E-Tron. Sold as a five-door liftback and as a wagon, the posh electric car racked up 7,460 sales. There’s no comparison to the January-April 2024 period because the car was launched in the second half of last year. Like the EQE, it rides on a dedicated platform.

The German trio dominates the segment, as only two cars from other brands made the top 10. Volvo trails far behind with the S90/V90, with only 2,722 sedans and wagons sold through April. Maserati axed the Ghibli last year. Even so, the Italian luxury brand still sold 51 sedans from the leftover inventory. Speaking of discontinued cars, Jaguar pulled the plug on the XF in 2024.

BMW will give the 5 Series a Neue Klasse makeover in mid-2027. In addition to adopting the new design language, the car will also receive the next-gen iDrive X infotainment system. We’ve also heard about a new option for a passenger screen.

