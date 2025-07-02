We’re always happy to see one of our favorite BMW models performing well in the sales charts. Thankfully, the Z4 continues to have a strong year in the United States. After sales rose by 29% in the first quarter compared to Q1 2024, the second quarter also ended on a positive note. Between April and June, the sporty roadster racked up 547 sales, a 4.2% increase over the same period last year.

In the first half of the year, BMW delivered 1,067 G29s to U.S. customers, marking a significant 15% jump compared to January-June 2024. But while the Z4 is off to a solid first half of 2025, the real star is the 2 Series. Demand surged by 79.2% to 5,192 coupes in the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 9,740 units, up 51.3% year-over-year.

The X2’s 91.8% looks even more impressive. However, the current-generation model didn’t go on sale in the U.S. until March. It likely wasn’t fully available during Q2 2024, so the comparison isn’t exactly apples to apples. Through June, the not-so-baby-anymore Sports Activity Coupe more than doubled its sales, rising 107.8% to 3,029 units. It almost matched the X4 it’s about to replace. BMW has confirmed that the X2 will replace the X4, which will not receive a next-generation model. Well, at least not with a combustion engine.

Meanwhile, the XM continues to underperform. Demand for the polarizing SUV 23.8% to just 409 units, making it once again the slowest-selling BMW in the U.S. So far this year, deliveries are down 24.5% to only 814 vehicles. Elsewhere, the 8 Series is nearing the end of its lifecycle, with the M8 Coupe already dropped from the lineup. Unsurprisingly, Q2 shipments fell 27.9% to 1,017 cars. Overall, the 8er is down 30.2% year-to-date to 2,007 units.

As shown in the table above, it was the smaller and more affordable BMWs did the heavy lifting. The X3 through X6 and the iX7 all posted declines, while the 5 Series dropped by a concerning 23.6%. On the bright side, demand for the flagship 7 Series rose by 23.7%, and the X7 saw a modest 1.1% gain. Overall, BMW’s U.S. sales slipped by 0.4% in the second quarter but remain up 1.6% for the year to date, thanks to strong Q1 results.