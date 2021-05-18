Green paintworks are making a comeback at BMW. Over the last few years, BMW and its M Division especially, has released a series of green-painted models. From Oxford Green and Aurora Diamant Green, to the more recent San Remo Green and Isle Of Man Green, the choices are quite diverse. Yet, there is one special green shade which stands above all. At least in our opinion. The Urban Green.

This BMW Individual Color is certainly not new. Some of you might recall the previous generation M3 and M4 featured in Urban Green, and more recently an M8 and M440i. But today, we get to see the very same color featured on the all-new – and somewhat controversial – G82 M4 Coupe. The images provided by BMW M show the subdued and classy green playing perfectly with the blacked out accents of the M4. The sports coupe gains both a more dynamic and luxurious look.

Of course, if money no object, anyone can order the Urban Green on their BMW. The Individual catalog is open to all customers with deep pockets, but be warned: the paint choice is not always an easy task. If you go down the rabbit hole of colors, you will certainly be mesmerized by the diversity of paintworks. Popular favorites are the likes of Fire Orange, Ferrari Red, Daytona Violet or Tanzanite Blue.

In our opinion, the color palette for the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 is one of the best we’ve seen from BMW. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there. Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition). Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey.

The “standard” BMW Individual program is equally exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

In the U.S., the 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point. To see more of this Urban Green M4, take a look at the photo gallery below:

[Photos: @bmwm @frederickunflath @carnaissance]