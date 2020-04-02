Exclusive Photos: BMW M3 Competition Package in Urban Green Color

Let’s just start with this: There are not enough green colors in the current BMW lineup. Period. So naturally, when we come across a special shade of green, or any green for that matter, we get overly excited. Today, we bring you some exclusive photos of the BMW M3 Competition Package in Urban Green. If the color name sounds familiar, then you might have seen it on other BMWs before, like this M4, M8 or even the new X6 M.

Of course, this is just one example of stunning colors you can choose from the BMW Individual Catalog, as the list also includes popular favorites like Fire Orange, Ferrari Red, Daytona Violet or Tanzanite Blue.

Urban Green is a truly rare sighting and the color seems close to British Racing Green, but a bit lighter compared to the color made famous by Jaguar race cars back in the 1960s. And thanks to photographer Tom Kirkpatrick, we can show you the beautiful color in two different photoshoots.

In one of them, the BMW M3 Competition Package features a set of gold-painted wheels, while the other one makes use of black wheels. In both cases, the carbon ceramic brakes peak from behind the hardware.

The front-end is enhanced by a carbon fiber lip, along with air intakes made of the same material. Carbon fiber side skirts, a trunk spoiler lip and diffuser – all made of carbon fiber – round up the visual package of the BMW M3 Competition.

In addition of the BMW Individual touches, the Competition Package of the M3 Sedan offers a thrilling experience. Not only it gets a power increase from 431 to 450 hp, but above all a new suspension and steering tuning. Last but not least, the more distinctive sound of the sports exhaust system also speaks in favor of the Competition package, which has become a popular choice for M3/M4 customers.

