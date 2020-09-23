Fall 2020 brings in new color additions for the ranges of the new 4 Series Coupe, X5, X6, X7, as well as for the battery-electric i3 and i3s models. The customization options for the new G22 4 Series will be further enriched with a classy shade of green, beginning with November 2020: the San Remo Green exterior color.

We’ve already reported on the launch of the BMW Individual program purposely aimed at the G05 X5, G06 X6 and G07 X7 model generations. The models have already been added in the BMW Individual online visualizer starting with this month, with the special customization choices being available since August 2020.

For a short recap, the new exterior paintworks available for the range-topping X trio as part of the Fall 2020 update procedure include the following:

Standard metallic colors: Sparkling Brown, Dravit Grey

BMW Individual metallic shades: Grigio Telesto, Urban Green, Frozen Black, Petrol Mica, Ruby Red, Avus Blue and British Racing Green

From November 2020, the i3 and i3s models will also get slightly refreshed with the help of bicolor paint jobs for boosting up the exterior looks of the electric models.

Inspired by the new iX3 full-electric SAV, the compact-sized, zero-emission hatchbacks are now available with a selection of three eye-catching color combos as follows:

Cashmere Silver with accents in BMW i Blue

Galvanic Gold with accents in Frozen Grey metallic

Fluid Black with accents in Frozen Grey metallic

Other than these minor revisions, the i3 and i3s march on virtually unchanged for the 2021 model year, after 7 years of production and an LCI procedure in 2017.