Right now, there are plenty of customers chomping at the bit to put their order in for the new BMW M3. Funky grille aside, it’s likely going to be a very good car, one that will end up being very important to the M brand. So fans are naturally going to want one in their driveway. If you’re going to get a car like the BMW M3, you might as well make it a good one.

Too many customers just pull up to a dealer lot and pick one of the cars on it. This is a shame when it comes to special cars like the next-gen BMW M3. The new M3 is going to be an exciting car, one with gobs of power and capability, so it should be had in a funky color and this new BMW Individual Visualizer helps you take a look at what’s available.

Admittedly, the website isn’t working beautifully and, at the time of writing this, there’s no way to change the interior at all. Instead, this visualizer just helps you see which BMW Individual paint colors are best. There are thirteen metallic color options, one non-metallic (Alpine White) and six Frozen paint options. However, it’s actually sort of hard to choose one on the M3, limits it, in terms of what colors it should/could be.

For some reason, while using the visualizer, I kept settling on Toronto Red. I know it’s not some outlandish color but there’s something about it I really like, more so than everything else. At least from looking at it through a computer screen. Frozen Dark Blue looks good as well, as does Tanzanite Blue. But I kept going back to Toronto Red, so that’s which one I’m going to choose.

Aside from those colors, there’s really not much else to do. No interior changes, no mechanical changes. Only paint. Which is cool but very limited.

