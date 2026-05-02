Article Summary BMW Hungary organized nearly 300 test drives with 10 electric SUVs assembled at the Debrecen plant.

A static presentation of the iX3 50 xDrive also included a high-end version equipped with M Performance Parts.

More than 50 electric SUVs were delivered in Hungary within weeks after the BMW iX3's local launch.

While America still awaits the new BMW iX3, customer deliveries are already in full swing across Europe. The “NA5” has racked up more than 50,000 orders since its launch on the Old Continent in September 2025. Demand has been so strong that a second production shift was added at the Debrecen plant earlier than planned. Early signs point to a commercial success, so much so that the electric SUV is outselling the X3 “G45.” In fact, every third electric BMW ordered in Europe is an iX3.

To sustain that momentum, BMW organized a large-scale test-drive event for the second-generation iX3. A fleet of 10 vehicles was available for nearly 300 participants to try between April 20 and 23 in Máriavölgy. All the cars were in 50 xDrive specification, currently the only version on sale. However, a more affordable iX3 40 goes on sale this summer. The entry-level variant has a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration with a smaller battery pack.

Beyond the driving experience, BMW also hosted a static presentation to showcase the new iX3 in greater detail. Interestingly, one vehicle featured optional M Performance Parts, which have rarely been seen so far on the “NA5.” The catalog currently includes only a roof spoiler, front attachments, and a more pronounced rear diffuser. Buyers can also opt for a matte side-body decal and a windshield-mounted M Performance Parts sticker.

BMW has plenty to highlight about the electric SUV, as it’s essentially all-new, with no ties to the previous CLAR-based model. From the Neue Klasse underpinnings and fresh design language to the iDrive X interface and Gen6 batteries, nearly everything has changed. A swoopy iX4 with a coupe-like profile is expected to follow by year’s end, also from the Debrecen plant.

Meanwhile, BMW’s Hungarian division reports that more than 50 iX3 units were delivered to customers within weeks of the model’s local launch. Pricing starts at 34,037,000 forints (about €93,200), which doesn’t exactly sound like a bargain. However, Hungary has the highest value-added tax (VAT) in Europe, at 27%.

The 2026 World Car of the Year will finally reach North America in the coming months, with deliveries expected to begin either by late September or early October. Pricing should start at around $60,000, with exact figures to be announced once the fully functional configurator goes live, possibly as early as next month.

Although BMW has already revealed a long-wheelbase iX3 “NA6,” it sadly won’t be available in Europe or North America. We’re certain some would’ve opted for this version, and not necessarily because it has a more spacious interior. The LWB variant has nicer materials inside than the “NA5,” plus exclusive features like a front-passenger legrest. China will also be the first market to get the iX3 with heated rear seats and even ventilated, massaging seats before these goodies eventually trickle down to the standard-wheelbase vehicle.