While not the most exciting color, green always seems to hit home when featured on cars. And recently, a lot of new BMW models were painted in a wide range of green shades. Today, we bring you the BMW M340d in Oxford Green. The paintwork has been part of the BMW color palette for decades, but there is one special M car that comes to mind: E39 M5.

Legend says that out of the nearly 10,000 E39 M5s sold in the United States, only about 130 were painted in Oxford Green. It gets even more interesting on a global scale: out of almost 8,000 units built, only 71 were Oxford Green. And we’re almost certain that not many of the new M340d sedans or tourings will feature the same green.

This particular model belongs to BMW Automag dealership in Germany and it also carries our favorite bodystyle – Touring. The M340d is one of the two M Performance models of the 3 Series family. The other being the M340i. It’s also likely the last 3 Series diesel generation.

The B57 6-cylinder diesel engine also employs electrification by means of the 48-volt integrated starter-generator. At a peak output of 340 PS (335 hp) achieved at 4,400 rpm, the M340d falls 34 PS short of the M340i. But the lower power numbers are effectively compensated by the torque characteristics, which help achieve outstanding accelerations and fast stints. The sport settings of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission and the standard xDrive chassis work together to deliver an impressive 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds.

The diesel engine is equipped with the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and is capable of reaching a maximum torque of 700 Nm, fully available between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm. The 8 kW alternator is comprehensively supporting the engine at all times, further contributing to minimizing the fuel consumption as much as possible.

Apart from the model badge on the rear, the new BMW M340d G20 is 100 percent the same as the M340i that has been known for months. Both M Performance models are optically based on the M Sport package, but can be easily distinguished from the standard models based on the mesh kidney grille, exterior mirrors and other accents in Cerium Gray.

Here is a photo gallery of the car, courtesy of the @bimmerworldbrothers: