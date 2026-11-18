The anniversary special comes in G80 Sedan and G81 Touring flavors, wears two exclusive colors, and is limited to Japan.

Article Summary BMW will build 20 sedans and 20 wagons, split evenly between two colors.

Laguna Seca Blue and Wildberry Metallic are the exclusive paint choices.

Both M3s ride on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged M wheels finished in Gold Bronze.

2026 isn’t over just yet, so BMW still has time to celebrate 40 years since the original M3 hit the market in 1986. And although the internet has been ablaze this week with first drives of the electric M3 (ZA0), there’s still plenty to talk about when it comes to the good old combustion-powered G80 sedan and G81 Touring.

Enter the M3 Edition 40 Jahre, a Japan-exclusive special edition marking four decades of the iconic performance car, with exclusive colors, extra carbon fiber, and a production run limited, naturally, to just 40 cars. Buyers can choose between Individual Laguna Seca Blue and Wildberry Metallic, with BMW splitting production evenly between the two.

Each body style gets 10 examples in each color, meaning just 20 sedans and 20 wagons will be available in the Land of the Rising Sun. Regardless of which one you go for, all cars ride on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged M wheels finished in Gold Bronze. Beneath the flashy wheels are M Compound brakes with black high-gloss calipers, and both body styles get an assortment of carbon-fiber exterior upgrades.

The Upgrades Continue Inside

The interior isn’t standard fare either, as BMW Japan is sprucing things up with carbon-fiber bucket seats, full Merino leather, and an exclusive interior badge above the cupholder cover. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, acoustic glass, illuminated entry sills, an M-striped roof, and the M Drive Professional package. Opt for the M3 Touring, and BMW throws in an electric tailgate and the luggage compartment package.

Interested? Prepare to fork out 17.61 million yen for the M3 Edition 40 Jahre sedan, while the more practical Touring commands 17.71 million yen. Both prices include Japan’s consumption tax but exclude other applicable expenses. BMW will begin deliveries toward the end of the month and sell the cars through its authorized dealer network in Japan.

The Current-Generation M3 Is Not Dead Yet

Although the electric M3 (ZA0) is right around the corner, BMW isn’t ready to pull the plug on the current combustion-powered models just yet. As we’ve previously reported, production of the M3 G80 sedan and G81 Touring is expected to continue until later in 2027. That gives enthusiasts a few more months or so to get their hands on the twin-turbo inline-six. That’s despite the next-generation 3 Series (G50) already rolling off the assembly line, as BMW is keeping the old M3 models around a little longer before the next-generation M3 arrives.

Looking ahead, BMW is expected to launch the new inline-six-powered M3 in 2028 as the G84, reportedly with mild-hybrid assistance. If our sources are accurate, a new M3 Touring should follow soon after under the rumored G88 codename.