Article Summary Dubai Police has ridden BMWs since 2020, when AGMC delivered ten R 1250 RT-P police motorcycles.

The M 1000 RR makes 160 kW (215 hp), weighs 194 kg and reaches 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds.

Dubai Police hasn’t said how many bikes it’s adding, which model year they are, or which landmarks they’ll cover.

Dubai Police has put a superbike in the same luxury patrol fleet as its Bugatti and Lamborghini. The BMW M 1000 RR, good for 314 km/h (195 mph), was unveiled with BMW importer AGMC on Nov. 16, the opening day of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It’s the force’s first luxury motorcycle. Like the supercars, the M 1000 RR will work tourist hotspots and major landmarks across the emirate, where officers provide security and help visitors find their way. Dubai Police hasn’t said how many bikes it’s adding or which landmarks they’ll cover.

Why Would Dubai Police Need A 314 km/h Superbike?

Not for the top speed. Brigadier Instructor Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the bike supports the force’s strategy of strengthening its presence at tourist attractions and prominent landmarks. The aim, he explained, is to reinforce visitors’ sense of safety while offering policing and guidance services to tourists across Dubai. Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman, director of the Tourist Police Department, was among the officers at the unveiling, and AGMC sent General Manager Mohammed Lotfy and Strategic Partnerships Director Fadi Rizk.

That is the job description for the whole luxury fleet. Dubai Police has used cars like the Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF, Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin One-77, and BMW i8 as patrol vehicles, and in April 2025 it added a 610-hp Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan. These cars get parked where visitors gather, and visitors take pictures of them. A superbike with carbon winglets suits that brief far better than it would suit a traffic stop.

Dubai Police Already Rides BMWs, Just Not Like This

Dubai Police has ridden BMWs since March 2020, when AGMC, BMW’s official importer for Dubai, and BMW Motorrad handed the force ten R 1250 RT-P motorcycles. The RT-P is the police version of BMW’s boxer-twin tourer, and it’s the bike you’d pick for a full day of traffic duty. The M 1000 RR comes from the opposite end of the Motorrad catalog. It’s the road-going homologation base for BMW’s World Superbike program, and Toprak Razgatlioglu won the 2024 and 2025 WorldSBK titles on the factory race version. Its 865 mm (34.1-inch) seat and supersport riding position were drawn up for lap times, not long shifts in Dubai traffic.

The Numbers Behind Dubai Police’s M 1000 RR

Dubai Police’s figures line up with BMW Motorrad’s published specs for the current bike:

Engine: 999 cc inline-four with BMW ShiftCam

Output: 160 kW (215 hp, or 218 PS) at 14,500 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm (83 lb-ft)

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): 3.1 seconds

Top speed: 314 km/h (195 mph)

Weight: 194 kg (428 lb) DIN curb weight

Fuel tank: 16.5 liters (4.4 gallons)

The 218 figure in Dubai Police’s announcement is metric PS, which works out to about 215 hp. Either way, at 194 kg the bike carries less than a kilogram per horsepower before the rider climbs on. Those numbers come from the 2025 update, which brought Euro 5+ compliance, 6 more PS, and new carbon winglets that BMW says produce up to 30 kg of downforce at 300 km/h. The police announcement mentions the winglets and carbon fiber parts but doesn’t say whether this bike has the M Competition Package. For a sense of the price, the 2026 M 1000 RR starts at $35,395 in the United States. .

Dubai Police also didn’t say which model year it received. If it’s a 2025 or 2026 bike, it misses the 2027 update BMW announced in July, which adds a lighter third-generation M Motorsport frame and makes forged wheels standard, with carbon wheels moving to the options list. For a motorcycle whose main job is standing still outside a landmark, that’s a gap only an enthusiast would notice.

[Photo: dubaipolice.gov.ae]