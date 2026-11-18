Article Summary The X5 achieves full points in both side-impact crash tests and cyclist dooring protection.

It scores 71% for Safe Driving, 85% for Crash Avoidance, 87% for Crash Protection, and 92% for Post Crash Safety.

Its speed limit recognition system correctly identifies restrictions in 91% of real-world cases during a 1,240-mile (2,000-kilometer) evaluation.

The number five is doing a lot of heavy lifting for BMW’s new X5. The nameplate is now entering its fifth generation; the luxury SUV carries an X5 badge, and it has already earned five stars in Euro NCAP’s latest round of crash tests. That’s a pretty good start for a model that hasn’t even begun its full market rollout.

The new G65-generation X5 was among nine SUVs to receive the maximum rating under Euro NCAP’s more demanding 2026 testing protocols. It joins the rival Mercedes GLE in achieving the top score, but BMW’s latest offering has some particularly interesting results worth highlighting.

The X5 recorded 71% for Safe Driving, 85% for Crash Avoidance, 87% for Crash Protection, and 92% for Post Crash Safety. While it didn’t top every category, the overall performance demonstrates that BMW has put considerable effort into making its newest luxury SUV safer.

The X5 Is Particularly Good At Recognizing Speed Limits

One of the most impressive results came from the speed assistance system. Euro NCAP conducted an approximately 1,240-mile (2,000-kilometer) real-world evaluation across Italy and France, during which the X5 correctly identified speed limits in 91% of cases. That figure accounted for 97% of the total distance covered.

That’s an impressive achievement for a technology that can sometimes frustrate drivers with incorrect readings and unnecessary warnings. The adaptive cruise control system also received positive feedback, reacting reliably to cars and motorcycles while scoring full points in its response to vulnerable road users.

BMW’s driver assistance technology earned further praise for its lane support system, which adjusts intervention sensitivity based on the driver’s alertness. Euro NCAP awarded it full marks for driver acceptance.

Another useful feature is cyclist dooring protection. The system prevents occupants from opening a door when it detects an approaching cyclist from behind. The X5 scored 100 percent in this particular assessment, as well as in pedestrian and cyclist crossing and maneuvering scenarios.

Strong Crash Protection, But Not Without Weak Spots

The new X5 also performed well in crash protection, achieving full marks in both side-impact assessments, including the more severe side-pole test. Its center airbag helped protect the heads of front occupants against injuries caused by them colliding with each other during a side impact.

There were some reservations in frontal crash testing. Euro NCAP rated chest protection as marginal for the driver in the frontal offset test and for the rear passenger in the full-width frontal impact. Elsewhere, occupant protection was generally good or adequate.

Pedestrian protection was another area where BMW could have done better. While the 2027 X5 provided good or adequate head protection in most scenarios and scored full points for femur protection, pelvis protection was largely poor. Its score for vulnerable road user impact protection stood at 69%.

The SUV nevertheless performed particularly well after an accident, and its advanced emergency call system provides detailed information about the occupants and the nature of the impact, helping emergency responders. The X5 also scored well for features that help first responders extricate occupants quickly and safely.

It’s worth noting that the five-star rating applies to all X5 versions, according to Euro NCAP.