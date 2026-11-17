We believe this is more likely an M Performance model than a full-fat M car, potentially wearing the i4 M60 badge.

Article Summary Compared to the regular i4 Convertible prototype spied earlier this year, this test car features beefier brakes and a rear spoiler lip.

The iX3 M60's 603 hp and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) could offer a glimpse of its performance credentials.

BMW is also working on an electric i4 Coupe (“NA2”), while the gas-fueled 4 Series models are expected to survive until 2029.

It’s been a few months since car paparazzi first spotted the i4 Convertible (“NA3”), but BMW still hasn’t announced plans to enter the electric cabrio niche. In the meantime, we’re discovering there’s more where that came from. Fresh images all but confirm our previous reporting about M cooking up a high-performance version.

The prototype braved the rain, but its camouflage couldn’t hide the finer details. From the beefier brakes to the spoiler lip at the back, this is certainly something more substantial than a regular i4 Convertible. However, we wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s the full-fat M4 Convertible (“ZA3”). Instead, we may be dealing with the M Performance version, the i4 M60, a badge repurposed for two-door cabrio duties.

It has provisional headlights and taillights but appears to hide the production body underneath multiple layers of disguise. The spy shots also reconfirm that the i4 Convertible will have a fabric roof like the current-generation 4 Series Convertible instead of reverting to the F33’s hardtop. Interesting enough, it also still has the older door handle design from the i4.

More Space And M60 Performance Could Be On The Cards

By nature, 2+2 convertibles have limited rear legroom, but a dedicated EV architecture could change that. Assuming BMW can stretch the wheelbase compared to the “G23,” passengers sitting in the back could enjoy slightly more space, making long-distance trips less of a punishment.

If we are indeed looking at the M Lite version, the prototype should pack a dual-motor setup with xDrive as standard. Having seen the iX3 M60’s technical specifications, it’s only logical to expect all M Performance versions in this segment to have similar, if not identical, specs. The same goes for the upcoming i3 M60 sedan.

The hot crossover packs 603 hp and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque, drawing its juice from a 108.7-kWh usable battery pack (112.2 kWh in the US). In terms of performance, the i4 M60 Convertible shouldn’t be far off the iX3 M60’s 3.9-second sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) and 149 mph (240 km/h) top speed.

If BMW is testing the electric M4 Convertible, though we sincerely doubt it, then it’s an entirely different animal. Four motors are hiding in plain sight, pushing out well over 800 horsepower, considering the electric M3 sedan (“ZA0”) has a preliminary output of 838 hp. Torque is colossal at 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft), but again, that’s a provisional figure. Either way, whatever the M3 gets, its M4 sibling should too.

The regular i4 Convertible is supposedly entering production in July 2028, so we’re unlikely to see the car officially break cover in 2027. The M Performance version could be available from day one, considering the iX4 M60 is joining the standard iX4 from the get-go. If an M4 is planned, a 2029 debut at the earliest seems plausible.

BMW Is Likely Working On An i4 Coupe As Well

Strangely, we now have two batches of spy photos depicting i4 Convertible prototypes but none of an i4 Coupe. However, our sources say a “NA2” with a fixed metal roof is also on the way and might arrive in the same year as its droptop counterpart.

But the two-door i4’s launch won’t spell the end for the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible. Although the 4 Series Gran Coupe is about to be retired, the 4er combustion-engine models are expected to remain in production until 2029. What happens after that? Only BMW knows. Meanwhile, the i4 name is set to be repurposed into a two-door model.