Forty years after the E30 M3 arrived to win touring car races, its descendants spent an afternoon lined up on a California golf course, then watched BMW unveil what comes next. Monterey Car Week 2026 gave the M3 both halves of its story in one day: Legends of the Autobahn in Pacific Grove by daylight, then the House of M downtown that night, where BMW M CEO Frank van Meel pulled the cover off the M Concept Neue Klasse parked beside six generations of the car it’s named after.

Legends Of The Autobahn Sets The Stage

The week’s M3 celebration began Thursday, August 13, at Legends of the Autobahn on the Pacific Grove Golf Links, running free to the public. BMW’s own display lined up six cars spanning the model’s history: the original E30, an E36 Lightweight, an E46, the E92 Lime Rock Park prototype, an F82 M4 GTS, and the new G80 M3 CS Handschalter. As always, the crowd was first drawn to the iconic E30 M3, but the Imola Red six-speed manual G80 M3 CS had its own fan base.

House of M and The Seventh Chapter

That evening, the program shifted downtown to the House of M, a pop-up space BMW built out for the North American debut of the M Concept Neue Klasse, two months after the car first appeared at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Inside, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel and design chief Oliver Heilmer pulled the cover off the concept parked next to all six prior M3 generations, turning the reveal into a lineage photo as much as a product unveiling.

The Neue Klasse concept previews a very different M3. It runs on a four-electric-motor performance layout controlled by an M-specific version of BMW’s “Heart of Joy” software, and its face borrows visual cues directly from BMW’s Le Mans program, including yellow accent lighting drawn from the taped headlights on the brand’s endurance racers. BMW hasn’t released power, battery, or range figures, and the production electric M3 isn’t expected until early 2027. Still, having van Meel stand next to an E30 and call the concept a legitimate M3 was the point of the venue. BMW wanted the comparison made in person. Period.

The two setups, Pacific Grove in daylight and downtown Monterey after dark, made the same case from different angles. One was BMW’s factory history lesson, six cars that trace the M3 from a homologation special to a modern manual-only CS. The other was proof the enthusiast base built its own parallel collection worth just as much attention, Lightweights and all. Add an all-new quad-motor concept into that mix and BMW spent Car Week arguing that 40 years of M3 heritage and an electric future aren’t mutually exclusive, even if plenty of owners in that Pacific Grove corral would take some convincing.