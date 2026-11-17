Article Summary The 2027 BMW M2 adds an automatic-only xDrive variant, while the rear-wheel-drive model retains its manual transmission option.

Familiar technology and newly standard adaptive LED headlights accompany a short options list that includes carbon bucket seats.

U.S. pricing starts at $70,850 including destination, with the $74,950 M2 xDrive offering a substantial discount over an M4 Competition xDrive.

The big news for the 2027 BMW M2 is, of course, the arrival of the all-wheel drive (xDrive) variant. Previously, BMW made you pay up for an M3 or M4 (or, long ago, an X3 M or X4 M) if you wanted the privilege of driving an S58-powered car driving all four wheels. No longer the case; the M2 xDrive is officially ready for public consumption. Aside from that substantial change, the M2 doesn’t stray too far from last year’s version. Likely the largest change for most will be learning that Twilight Purple isn’t available anymore. Borusan Turkish Blue metallic takes over. Regardless, the G87 M2 continues to be BMW M’s most accessible and arguably most fun offering to date.

2027 BMW M2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Rear-wheel drive M2 drivers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions; xDrive models lose that luxury but gain the obvious. According to BMW, the new M2 xDrive rips from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, half a second quicker than the regular M2. The cars share everything else: both send 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque (600 Nm) to an Active M Differential. Regardless of variant, you should buy the M Driver’s Package for $2,500. It includes a day at the track and raises the top speed of your M2 to 180 mph (from 155 mph).

2027 BMW M2 Fuel Economy and MPG

There’s no official U.S. testing data for the xDrive just yet. But the rear-wheel drive variant tested exactly the same this year as it did last year. So, expect 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway for a combined 19 mpg. Those figures hold true regardless of transmission choice. The M2 Coupe retains a 13.7-gallon fuel tank, so expect around 300 miles of range. Less if you’re heavy on the throttle.

Interior and Cargo Space

You can have any color, as long as it’s black. No more Cognac after its disappearance in 2024 (earlier?), but the M2 still does a good job of making things feel special in here. The $4,500 carbon-fiber bucket seats are still on the menu, and we always recommend you try before you buy. While they’re excellent to sit in and really church up the cabin, they simply won’t work for everyone. You can add an Alcantara steering wheel for $500, heat it for $200 more…and that’s about it. There’s not much customization or many options for the M2. The M2’s trunk space measures 13.8 cubic feet and retains the regular 2 Series’ 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

2027 BMW M2 Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 BMW M2 covers the infotainment essentials with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated navigation, and natural voice control. The familiar iDrive 8.5 interface carries over unchanged. Adding a head-up display requires $1,100, making it the most expensive standalone option outside of the carbon fiber upgrades. Remote Engine Start is a worthwhile $300 addition. The $650 Lighting Package from last year disappears; its contents have become standard equipment. Adaptive full LED headlights and automatic high beams, for those keeping track.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2027 BMW M2 carries over its driver-assistance features without additions, keeping the emphasis on the driving experience. Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning. The $200 Parking Assistant is an easy recommendation if you regularly squeeze into tight city spaces. Active Cruise Control costs another $500—a reasonable upgrade for anyone whose M2 also handles a highway commute.

2027 BMW M2 Pricing and Production Timeline

After delivery fees, the standard M2 rises to a $70,850 base price. That feels a little expensive, and it should: the car started around $65,500 in 2025. It’s an increase from MY 2026, too; that car started around $1,300 lower. The M2 xDrive debuts with an as-delivered price of $74,950, which certainly sounds expensive. Here’s your reality check: the M4 Competition xDrive starts at $93,050 (incl. destination and handling) for 2027. Guess the M2 really is a performance bargain. Model year 2027 started production in August and will continue until July 2027.

2027 BMW M2: Our Take

Arguably only inferior to the even more bonkers M2 CS, the G87 M2 represents the best M car you can buy for the money. We said it in our initial drive in 2022 and we’ll say it again: it’s the best M car today, period. The xDrive variant now offers another unique flavor, and of course is a welcome addition. The M2’s solid fundamentals are backed by the fact that there simply isn’t much else to turn to in this price range. You can’t buy a Supra, nor a Cayman anymore. Really, the M2’s closest competitor is probably Audi’s RS3. Past that, you’re left with American alternatives like the Blackwing cars (sedans) or the C8 Corvette. No matter how you look at it, the M2 is a buy. The 2027 iteration is no exception.