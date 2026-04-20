Article Summary The M3 Sedan comes in Laguna Seca Blue while the M3 Touring has a Wildberry finish.

Both have glossy black accents and Edition 40 Jahre logos inside and out.

BMW is selling 20 units of the M3 Edition 40 Jahre for each body style.

BMW is planning an eventful 2026 Beijing Auto Show with multiple premieres. Most eyes will be on the 7 Series/i7 facelift, but there will be plenty of other cars to see. The long-wheelbase iX3 is also attending the largest car event in China, and possibly the stretched i3 as well. Engine-loving fans will have something to look forward to as well. The M3 Edition 40 Jahre is a two-in-one special edition exclusive to the local market.

As the name implies, BMW is celebrating four decades of the M3 E30. Only 40 units are planned for China, with production split evenly between the two body styles. Stick with the G80, and the sports sedan comes in Laguna Seca Blue. Go for the long-roof G81, and you get a more daring Wildberry exterior. The wagon further stands out with gold wheels, whereas the sedan features a black version of the same 826M set.

Of course, you could easily order either body color or wheel finish on a regular M3. However, the “40 Jahre M3” logos are exclusive to the China-only edition. These adorn the carbon-fiber roof and carry over inside on the door sill plates, front headrests, and the center console lid covering the cup holders. The front carbon bucket seats with a Silverstone/Black finish are standard. There’s blue stitching throughout the sedan’s cabin, whereas the wagon differentiates itself with red stitching.

As is almost always the case with special editions, there are no mechanical changes. However, BMW raises the top speed limiter to 180 mph (290 km/h) for the M3 G80 and to 174 mph (280 km/h) for the M3 G81 by including the M Driver’s Package. To sweeten the deal, both versions of the 40 Jahre M3 come with a heated steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara.

Pricing isn’t mentioned, but Chinese buyers will certainly have to pay a premium over the standard car. The regular M3 Sedan starts at 863,900 CNY (nearly $127,000 at current exchange rates), while a base M3 Touring costs 943,900 CNY (almost $139,000).

With the 3 Series G50 debuting later this year, the current M3 is entering the final stage of its lifecycle. The G84 isn’t due until 2028 and could be a different beast if it adopts a mild-hybrid inline-six engine. The successor to the G80 is rumored to drop both the manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive in favor of an automatic-only xDrive setup.

Whether another M3 Touring will follow remains to be seen. Officially, Munich has only confirmed an i3 wagon (NA1) so far, while leaving the door open for another combustion-powered 3 Series Touring as the G51.