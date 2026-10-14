The special edition adds blacked-out styling, 22-inch wheels, six individual seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system to BMW’s diesel-powered flagship SUV in Japan.

Article Summary The BMW X7 xDrive40d Black Line goes on sale in Japan today, priced at ¥15,995,000 (about $100,000).

The six-seat interior features individual second-row comfort seats, Piano Finish Black trim, and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel producing 347 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive.

We’re patiently waiting for the next-generation X7 to arrive in 2027, but BMW isn’t letting its flagship SUV grow stale in the meantime. Instead, it’s business as usual, with the company continuing to roll out special editions to keep the current model fresh. The latest example comes from Japan, where the X7 xDrive40d receives the Black Line treatment, adding darker styling and extra equipment to the diesel-powered luxury barge.

Based on the M Sport Package Pro, the limited-run behemoth doubles down on the SUV’s imposing appearance with dark exterior details. BMW fits 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in Jet Black, while the extended High-Gloss Shadow Line treatment adds black kidney grilles and other darkened accents. High-gloss black brake calipers further reinforce the stealthy look.

Despite the Black Line name, the special edition isn’t limited to Black Sapphire paint. Buyers can also opt for Mineral White or Manhattan Green. Black Sapphire is the obvious choice for anyone who wants to fully embrace the monochromatic theme. Still, the contrast between the lighter finishes and the black details should be particularly striking.

Six Seats Only

The changes extend beyond the exterior. BMW equips the special edition with individual second-row comfort seats, reducing seating capacity to six. Instead of squeezing three passengers onto a conventional bench, the X7 offers two separate seats, making the cabin compartment a more comfortable place to spend time.

The cabin also gets other fancy stuff, such as the Individual Piano Finish Black trim, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Extended Merino leather in black, and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof. These features come standard, adding an even more luxurious atmosphere to an SUV that already sits at the top of BMW’s X lineup.

Under the hood, the X7 xDrive40d Black Line sticks with BMW’s familiar 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive. The B57 delivers 347 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, including the mild-hybrid contribution.

BMW Adds The Options For You

Ok, so the Black Line doesn’t actually introduce a new engine or a major technical overhaul. Instead, BMW bundles several desirable options into a single, distinctive package, giving the X7 a more exclusive appearance while making its luxury credentials even harder to overlook.

It also reminds us that diesel engines still have a place in the luxury segment, particularly in markets where buyers value effortless torque and long-distance cruising. While electrification continues to reshape BMW’s lineup, the six-cylinder oil-burner remains a compelling option for customers who want a big, comfortable SUV without going fully electric.

The Diesel Engine Lives On

The 3.0-liter diesel is widely expected to carry over to the next-generation X7, internally known as the G67. However, if the new SUV follows the lead of the latest diesel-powered X5, BMW could significantly detune the engine to meet stricter emissions regulations. As a refresher, the X5 xDrive40d now produces 308 hp and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) of torque, nearly 40 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) less than its predecessor.

Logic suggests the revised B57 will also find its way into the facelifted 5 Series, which is likewise scheduled to arrive in 2027. On the bright side, BMW is at least keeping diesels alive, even though the engines have already disappeared from the 3 Series lineup.

Meanwhile, Japan’s X7 xDrive40d Black Line costs ¥15,995,000, about $100,000 at current exchange rates.