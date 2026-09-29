For the first time since 1985, BMW is selling the 3 Series without a diesel engine. The new sports sedan will be offered with gas engines and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, alongside the fully electric i3.

Article Summary Every generation of the 3 Series has had a diesel engine except the first and latest, the E21 and G50.

A company spokesperson confirmed in an email to BMWBLOG that the eighth-generation 3 Series will be offered exclusively with gas engines, either on their own or as part of a plug-in hybrid setup.

The 3 Series launches with four-cylinder 318 and 320 versions, joined by the six-cylinder M340 xDrive. The plug-in hybrid will arrive in 2027.

For the first time in over four decades, BMW is about to sell the 3 Series without a diesel engine. Yes, that’s right: the eighth-gen sports sedan makes the G50 only the second 3 Series generation without a diesel engine. The other exception was the original E21, which arrived in 1975 and never received an oil-burner throughout its life cycle. Every generation since the E30, with the 324d and later the 324td, has offered at least one diesel variant, right up until now.

A BMW spokesperson confirmed in an email to BMWBLOG that the new 3 Series Sedan will be offered exclusively with gas engines, either on their own or as part of a plug-in hybrid setup. The lineup kicks off with the four-cylinder 318 and 320, followed by the six-cylinder M350 xDrive. A plug-in hybrid based around a gas engine is coming later next year. These powertrains will likely carry over to the unconfirmed 3 Series Touring (G51).

BMW hasn’t given a specific reason for dropping diesel power, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Euro 7 regulations are making combustion engines increasingly expensive to develop, while diesel demand in Europe has been massively declining for years. Bean counters will argue that engineering and certifying another generation of diesel engines for a shrinking market is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

The Plug-In Hybrid Is The New Diesel

There’s also the plug-in hybrid angle. Presumably, since details about the plug-in hybrid are still under wraps, BMW will make the 320e/330e, or whatever it ends up calling it, even better suited to long-distance driving. For buyers who want something even cleaner, there’s the new i3, which promises a long driving range without an internal-combustion engine.

Sure, you’re unlikely to hit the i3 50 xDrive’s claimed 906 kilometers (563 miles) of WLTP range on the highway. EVs still struggle with high-speed cruising, but between the i3 and the 320e/330e replacement, the absence of a diesel engine should be less impactful. It’s still a significant change for the 3 Series, though.

After all, diesel power has been a core part of the lineup since 1985, particularly in Europe. The later 320d became almost synonymous with a fast, efficient, and relatively affordable executive sedan that could rack up huge mileage without breaking a sweat. For years, across Europe, a 3 Series with a name ending in “d” was the de facto choice.

The G20 May Be The Final 3 Series Diesel

The G50 breaks with tradition, and the G20 will likely go down in history as the last diesel-powered 3 Series, since we can’t imagine it ever returning. BMW is betting that more efficient gas engines, plug-in hybrids, and the zero-emission i3 can meet 3 Series buyers’ needs without a diesel in the mix.

Let’s be honest: the writing has been on the wall for diesel engines for quite some time. Between increasingly stringent emissions rules and steadily declining demand, it’s getting harder to make a business case for diesel-powered passenger cars. BMW doesn’t need to spell that out.

The more interesting question is whether the new PHEV can genuinely fill the gap left by the 320d. If it combines a useful electric range with strong highway efficiency, it could make the diesel’s disappearance considerably less painful. And with the i3 NA0 sitting alongside the combustion-engine G50, BMW is giving European buyers more electrified alternatives than ever before.

The BMW B47 Engine Is Not Dead (Yet)

It’s still too early to speculate whether this marks the beginning of the end for the B47 engine. But with Euro 7 looming, we can’t realistically expect it to last much longer. The new standard comes into force on November 29, 2026, and applies to newly launched vehicles, not existing models. From November 29, 2027, however, all cars on sale must meet the stricter standards. And no, another B57-powered M340d isn’t happening.

While BMW doesn’t say the diesel 3 Series is a victim of Euro 7, look no further than the X5 40d xDrive to see how new regulations are strangling diesel engines. The latest SUV has had its larger inline-six B57 engine significantly detuned to comply with the new legislation. We’ve also heard through the grapevine that BMW will retire the B47 from the 5 Series, but don’t despair. In turn, the facelifted G50/G51 coming next year in 520d guise could get a B57 with less power than the 540d.

However, it’s premature to assume that BMW will retire the B47. For now, we only know it’s gone from the 3 Series, as other models will likely follow gradually. Its death in the company’s best-selling product could be the turning point for diesel, and we may look back on this day as the beginning of the end for BMW’s oil burners.