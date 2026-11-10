Article Summary The Audi Q9 and BMW X7 embrace oversized grilles and split headlights, but their designs diverge beyond the front end.

Cabin equipment, technology, and performance give these luxury three-row SUVs plenty to compete over beyond their looks.

Audi’s arrival puts fresh pressure on the BMW X7 ahead of its expected next-generation debut next year.

Three-row SUVs are all the rage these days, and the luxury segment is certainly no exception. BMW debuted its first-ever X7 nearly a decade ago—in 2018. While it wasn’t the first three-row SUV—the X5 technically has that honor—it was the first built with a standard third row in mind. After ceding almost ten years of sales to competitors, Audi has finally joined the full-size third row party with the Audi Q9. Like BMW, Audi’s smaller SUV, the Q7, technically offered a third-row option. But the Q9 does it in the same purpose-built fashion that the X7 does. So, naturally, it’s time to look at both and see where the differences really lie.

Exterior Design

The Audi Q9 is the biggest Audi yet. It also happens to be longer and wider than BMW’s X7; likely no coincidence. To that end, the Audi does well to mask its colossal proportions, and sports a longer wheelbase to boot. Of course, since BMW’s next-generation X7 arrives very soon—sometime next year—we’ll likely see the X7 then take the lead or at least match Ingolstadt’s dimensions. As the last generation X5 grew, so too will the next X7—it’s part of what makes each offering distinct.

Both the Audi and big bimmer manage optional 23-inch wheels. Stylistically, the two share a split-headlight front end design that flanks a grille to match (or exceed) each vehicle’s XL size. From the side, it’s clear the Q9 has some bubbled-out haunches in the rear that perhaps give it a bit more athleticism than the X7. Sadly, any chance of us favoring the Q9 goes out the window as we get a glance at the rear. The split-light theme continues, but the high body line for the rear diffuser section and narrow taillights placed high on the vehicle give it some weird negative space. The X7 avoids this by keeping its diffuser section lower on the vehicle and using chunkier lighting units under the accent line rather than above. Neither vehicle is traditionally beautiful by any means. But we’re going with the X7 every time.

Interior Design

Inside, the Audi Q9 offers all the luxuries one might expect from, well, something X7-adjacent. And, since both share a nearly identical base price, we have to start with admitting the Q9’s standard features might give X7 shoppers reason to pause. Audi packages the Q9 with a Bang & Olufsen sound system; the X7 is stuck with hi-fi. Leather seats are standard, too; the X7 demands $1,950 for the privilege. A trick glass sunroof opens and tilts (!) while offering switchable transparency control and ambient lighting akin to BMW’s optional Sky Lounge LED roof. Meanwhile, some options are also more attractively priced. Captain’s chairs are $450 on the Audi, compared to $850 on the BMW. Ventilated seats are part of a $1,300 package, rather than BMW’s $1,600 Climate Comfort Package. Credit where credit is due: Audi’s Q9 delivers a very solid value that BMW should benchmark for the new X7.

Performance

In the U.S., Audi offers the Q9 in two guises: standard Q9 and hotter SQ9. The standard Q9 is no slouch, offering a twin-turbo V6 churning out 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. Audi says the sprint from zero to 60 mph takes just 4.9 seconds. The more radical SQ9 has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to work with; it makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm). It dispatches the same 0-60 dash in just 3.8 seconds.

The X7 has less power. Its B58 makes 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque. The more aggressive X7 M60i is similarly down: 591 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm). The sprint times mirror the power gap: 5.6 seconds 0-60 for the xDrive40 and 4.5 seconds for the M60i. The cars weigh about the same, too. For now, the Audi is the quicker three-rower.

Technology

Like we already mentioned, BMW is still cooking up the truck that directly competes with Audi’s next-gen Q9. So, for now, the big Audi technically has an edge in the technology department. Or, should, anyway. Audi offers a passenger screen, notably absent from ostensibly BMW’s most decadent offering. Audi continues to offer a traditional gauge cluster, which we expect to be absent from the next-gen X7 since it will rely on iDrive X and its panoramic display. Audi’s Q9 relies on a dash setup that looks suspiciously like the outgoing iDrive 9 to us, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide.

Elsewhere, OLED taillights are a nice touch that we don’t see BMW offer much of anywhere these days, and certainly not on a volume model like the X7. Additionally, Audi offers cool turn signals that project intended direction changes at the ground for enhanced visibility. That about does it for tech innovations on the Q9 relative to the X7. It will be interesting what BMW counters with on the next-generation truck.

The new Audi Q9 brings the fight straight to BMW. The two are pretty close rivals today, with the Audi taking some key victories in the value and performance arenas. BMW’s unlikely to let that slide, and we’ll need to wait until next year to see how the new generation of the BMW X7 stacks up against Audi’s first-ever Q9. Audi’s certainly not leaving much on the table.