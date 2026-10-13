BMW’s official photos focus on the more powerful X5 M60e, but our exclusive images show the lesser 40 xDrive proving that M Performance Parts aren’t just for the range-topping models.

Article Summary Carbon-fiber body add-ons and a glossy black roof spoiler give the luxury SUV a more aggressive look.

M-specific side mirrors and upgraded wheels elevate the profile, even if this remains just an X5 40 xDrive.

The accessories are available for the combustion-powered X5 and the fully electric iX5, allowing buyers to personalize their SUVs regardless of powertrain.

BMW is giving the new X5 an extra dose of attitude with a range of M Performance Parts available from launch. The factory-approved upgrades bring carbon-fiber add-ons, aerodynamic enhancements, and larger wheels to the fifth-generation luxury SUV, giving owners more ways to personalize their rides without stepping up to a full-blown M model.

BMW’s official press shots spotlight the plug-in hybrid X5 M60e xDrive, but our exclusive images take a different approach. They show the lesser X5 40 xDrive wearing many of the same sporty accessories, proving you don’t need the range-topping M Performance version to give the new G65 a more aggressive look.

That distinction matters because the M Performance Parts catalog isn’t reserved for the most powerful version. Buyers can also add visual drama to the regular X5 and the fully electric iX5, regardless of what’s under the hood.

The 2027 BMW X5 Gets A More Aggressive Front Design

The front end gets a particularly noticeable makeover. Carbon-fiber trim pieces dress up the area around the vertical kidney grille, while a three-piece front splitter gives the bumper a sharper edge. BMW says the splitter also serves an aerodynamic purpose while helping reduce weight.

Further back, a high-gloss black roof spoiler and carbon-fiber blades flanking the rear diffuser give the SUV a sportier appearance. The combination adds visual contrast without making the X5 look like it’s trying too hard to be an X5 M.

The M Performance treatment also includes massive 23-inch Y-spoke 1110 M alloy wheels with a two-tone finish and gloss-milled surfaces. They’re a substantial upgrade for an already sizeable SUV, although buyers who prioritize ride comfort might want to think twice before opting for the largest available setup.

A Dose Of M For A Non-M Model

BMW also offers M Performance exterior mirror caps, even on a build like this one, which is merely an X5 40 xDrive with the optional M Sport Package. To drive the point home, this particular example also wears M Performance decals on the rear doors. To be honest, the stickers look randomly placed, but I guess you can stick them wherever you like.

Since this isn’t the M60e, the X5 40 xDrive tucks its exhaust tips beneath the rear bumper. The electrified M Performance model, by contrast, flaunts a quad-exhaust setup that can optionally feature carbon-fiber finishers. When the V8-powered M60 arrives next year, it’ll also get an M Performance silencer system, though stricter regulations mean Europe won’t get the setup.

While BMW’s press shots naturally favor the more powerful M60e, our exclusive images show that the visual upgrades work just as well on the less potent X5 40 xDrive. Sometimes, the base version is all the SUV you need, especially when it can look this aggressive. If you want to match the visual drama with extra oomph, a full-fat X5 M is expected to follow the M Performance versions in 2028, with both gasoline and electric variants reportedly sharing the G95 codename.