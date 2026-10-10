Europeans can now configure the plug-in hybrid X5 models and the fully electric iX5 online, joining the six-cylinder gasoline and diesel versions previously available through BMW's configurator.

Article Summary The X5 50e xDrive and iX5 60 xDrive both start at €102,800 in Germany.

BMW charges €125,000 for the X5 M60e xDrive before options.

Another M Performance variant will follow next year, with the V8-powered X5 M60 xDrive joining the lineup.

BMW is giving customers more ways to configure its latest X5, with three electrified versions of the luxury SUV now available to build online. The German automaker has opened the configurators for the X5 50e xDrive, X5 M60e xDrive, and fully electric iX5 60 xDrive, expanding a lineup that already includes gasoline and diesel powertrains.

Although we’re using German pricing for this article, you can configure all three X5s in other European markets, with local prices and equipment varying by country.

The X5 50e xDrive Starts at €102,800

The entry point to the newly added plug-in hybrids is the X5 50e xDrive, which starts at €102,800 in Germany. It pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor to produce 482 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. BMW quotes an electric-only range of up to 102 kilometers (63 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

With a 29-kWh battery pack, the 50e should appeal to customers who want to cover their daily commute on electricity while keeping the flexibility of a gasoline engine for longer journeys.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive Costs From €125,000

At the other end of the plug-in hybrid spectrum sits the X5 M60e xDrive, starting at a hefty €125,000 in Germany. Its electrified powertrain delivers a combined 604 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, making it the more performance-focused choice for buyers who aren’t ready to go fully electric.

It uses the same battery as the 50e xDrive, but its performance focus comes at the expense of some efficiency, with the electric range dropping to 98 kilometers (61 miles). The M60e combines the everyday usability of a luxury SUV with the added punch of an electrified powertrain. Still, its six-figure starting price leaves little room for restraint when browsing the options list.

BMW iX5 60 xDrive Also Starts at €125,000



Interestingly, the all-electric iX5 60 xDrive starts at the same €125,000 as the M Performance plug-in hybrid. It marks the first fully electric X5 and uses BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, with new cylindrical cells for the enormous 141-kWh battery pack.

Range is one of its headline figures. BMW lists a preliminary WLTP range of up to 845 kilometers (525 miles). The iX5 also supports DC fast charging up to 460 kW, potentially making charging stops much shorter at a sufficiently powerful station.

Like the other X5 variants, BMW will build the electric SUV at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, making it the first fully electric BMW produced at the U.S. factory.

More Ways to Buy A New BMW X5

The arrival of three electrified variants adds choice to the fifth-generation X5 lineup. For a few weeks already, customers have been able to configure the conventionally powered 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive.

BMW isn’t finished, either. A V8-powered X5 M60 xDrive is expected to join the European lineup later in 2027, giving buyers another option if they prefer a traditional combustion engine over the electrified alternatives.

We wouldn’t rule out further expansion, either, with a more affordable iX5 and a pricier M Performance iX5 both possibilities, although BMW hasn’t announced either model. Another educated guess is a new-generation X5 M, which we’ve heard could have a split personality, offering both V8 power and a fully electric alternative. Let’s not forget the hydrogen fuel-cell version, due later this decade, which could wear an iX5 60H xDrive badge.

For now, the expanded configurator reinforces BMW’s Power of Choice strategy. Whether you want a six-cylinder gasoline engine, a diesel, a plug-in hybrid, or a fully electric powertrain, the X5 family is preparing to offer something for just about every premium-SUV buyer. The only real question is how many options you’ll add before that already hefty starting price climbs even higher.