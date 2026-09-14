BMW dresses up the new X5 and its iX5 electric sibling with carbon fiber, aero upgrades, and 23-inch wheels.

Article Summary The carbon fiber treatment covers everything from the kidney grille and mirror caps to the front splitter and exhaust finishers.

The catalog includes complete summer and winter wheel sets in sizes from 21 to 23 inches.

The V8-powered X5 M60 will get an M Performance exhaust system and carbon-fiber tailpipe finishers, but not in Europe.

BMW wastes no time giving new X5 owners more ways to personalize their luxury SUVs. The original SUV from Bavaria can be ordered with a range of M Performance Parts from launch. These goodies bring extra carbon fiber, sharper aerodynamics, and larger wheels to the lineup.

The catalog is not limited to one type of powertrain, either. BMW says the upgrades are also compatible with the fully electric iX5. Going down the M Performance Parts route lets owners give their SUVs a more aggressive look without stepping up to a full-blown M model. These official images feature the plug-in hybrid M60e xDrive and the standard 40 xDrive.

The front end can be dressed up with M Performance front trim pieces that add a sporty carbon-fiber look to the surfaces inside the illuminated frames of the vertical Iconic Glow kidney grille. A three-piece carbon-fiber front splitter joins them. Beyond the aggressive look, BMW claims the splitter serves an aerodynamic purpose while also reducing weight.

Looks Faster, But It Isn’t

Things get even more interesting toward the back. BMW is offering a high-gloss black M Performance roof spoiler along with so-called carbon-fiber “Flow Blades” positioned on either side of the rear diffuser. The combination gives the X5 and iX5 a considerably sportier appearance without going overboard with the usual assortment of aftermarket-style add-ons.

It also features M Performance exterior mirror caps and a rear diffuser made from aramid fiber. The material has a similar appearance, structure, and strength to carbon fiber, but it has one important advantage: It allows electromagnetic waves to pass through. That means the sensors in the mirror caps and antennas used for automatic tailgate operation can keep working normally.

The visual makeover continues with a selection of M Performance summer and winter wheels in 21- to 23-inch sizes. The highlight is a new 23-inch M Performance light-alloy wheel set: Y-spoke 1110 M Bicolor. Finished in Jet Black with gloss-milled surfaces, it should make the already substantial X5 look even more imposing.

The V8-Powered X5 Will Have An Upgraded Exhaust, But Not In Europe

BMW hasn’t forgotten about the upcoming M Performance version of the X5, either. The company confirms that a future V8-powered M Performance model will receive its own M Performance exhaust silencer system. Expect it to be called the X5 M60 xDrive when it arrives sometime next year. Unfortunately for European enthusiasts, there’s a catch. The upgraded setup will be offered only in markets outside the Old Continent because of regulatory requirements.

For the brawny V8 version, BMW also plans M Performance carbon-fiber tailpipe finishers. These will enhance the appearance of the standard exhaust system and will also be offered for the already revealed X5 M60e xDrive we mentioned earlier.

Of course, these parts won’t turn either SUV into an M car, but that’s not really the point. They’re mostly for show, giving owners a way to make their X5 look the part and perhaps fool the untrained eye into thinking they’re looking at a full-fat X5 M. For BMW, M Performance Parts have created a new revenue stream in recent years. Business must be booming because the catalog has never been this large.