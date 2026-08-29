Article Summary

  • A production X5 M60 was caught on a street in North Carolina in Vancouver Green with the M Sport Pro package.
  • The cabin shows an M Sport Pro steering wheel with 4-and-8 o'clock spokes and the optional passenger screen.
  • BMW hasn't confirmed V8 output; the outgoing S68 makes 523 hp, and the M60e PHEV already claims 603 hp.

A 2027 BMW X5 M60, the V8-powered flagship of the new G65 generation, was spotted parked on a public street in North Carolina, not far from where BMW builds it. A few weeks ago, BMW itself let this car slip in a production line video, showing the M60 badge on a Dravit Grey unit rolling down the Spartanburg line before the company had officially confirmed the name existed. This time nobody at BMW pointed a camera at it. Somebody just happened to walk past.

Four Pipes Don’t Mean What They Used To

2027 BMW X5 M60 V8 00

Quad exhaust tips used to be shorthand for “this is a real M car.” Not anymore. BMW has been handing them to M Performance models for a few years now, and the X5 M60 is just the latest to wear the look without the rest of an M car’s hardware. This particular car is finished in Vancouver Green, which is new to the X5 lineup, and it’s wearing the M Sport Pro package that debuted on the X5 M60e. That’s the M Performance-specific light graphics package, a blacked-out trim and yellow lights.

A Cabin Still Wired Up For Testing

2027 BMW X5 M60 V8 01

You can tell this is still a development car the second you look inside. There’s testing equipment sitting where a finished dash would be clean, the sort of wiring BMW normally rips out before letting a car anywhere near a public street. That part isn’t finished. The steering wheel is. It’s the M Sport Pro wheel, and it’s a genuine departure. Spokes sit at 4 and 8 o’clock instead of the classic 3 and 9, there’s M color stitching worked through the rim, and BMW swapped the usual tricolor stripe at 12 o’clock for a plain black marker.

The passenger screen is here too, the same one that’s standard on the 7 Series and optional on the X5. BMW clearly isn’t holding back tech for the sedan alone anymore, which tracks with where the rest of the lineup has been heading.

An M Engine Under The Hood

Here’s what BMW hasn’t told anyone: how much power the V8 actually makes. The current X5 M60i’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 is rated at 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, and BMW has confirmed that engine survives into the G65 generation rather than getting axed for something smaller. What’s odd is the order of arrival. The X5 M60e, a plug-in hybrid borrowing the M760e’s turbo inline-six and electric motor, lands first with 603 hp and 590 lb-ft, meaning the hybrid will outgun the V8 on paper for a stretch before the gas car even goes on sale later in 2027.

We’d guess BMW nudges the S68 up a bit for this generation, if only so the M60 doesn’t look outclassed by its own PHEV sibling on a spec sheet. But BMW also has to leave room below whatever the next X5 M ends up making, so don’t expect a huge jump. Until BMW actually publishes a figure, anything more specific than “a bit more than 523” is somebody’s guess, ours included.

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