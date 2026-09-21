Frédéric Lacroix aced the 14th hole at the BMW PGA Championship to win the new electric X5 before it even reaches showrooms.

Article Summary Frédéric Lacroix won a brand-new BMW iX5 60 xDrive with the M Sport Package after scoring a hole-in-one at the BMW PGA Championship.

Lacroix chose the electric X5 over ten other BMW models offered as the hole-in-one prize.

Previous BMW PGA Championship hole-in-one prizes have included the M2, M4, i8, and the equivalent value of a 530e xDrive Touring.

Getting a hole-in-one is one of those golfing moments you remember for the rest of your life. Getting one and winning a brand-new BMW in the process takes things to an entirely different level. That’s exactly what happened to Frédéric Lacroix at the 2026 BMW PGA Championship in the UK.

The French golfer aced the 14th hole at Wentworth Club during Sunday’s final round, earning himself a rather substantial prize: a brand-new X5 from the G65 generation. Better yet, this wasn’t just any flavor of the Bavarian luxobarge, as the pro golfer took home the iX5. It’s the first fully electric version of the X5 since the nameplate was launched in 1999.

Lacroix reached for a 7-iron for the 163-yard shot and picked the perfect line. The ball found the cup in one stroke, giving him his first hole-in-one on the DP World Tour and making him the sixth player in BMW PGA Championship history to win the tournament’s hole-in-one prize.

Hole-In-One Prize: 2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive with M Sport Package

The prize wasn’t a bone-stock iX5 either; it comes with the M Sport Package and a white leather interior with a matching steering wheel. It’s worth noting that the luxobarge without a combustion engine hasn’t even reached online configurators, let alone customer driveways. You’ll be able to build your ideal iX5 spec from October 8, when the configurator goes live in Europe. Deliveries should kick off early next year.

This year brought a slight twist to the usual hole-in-one prize. Before the tournament, each player could pick their preferred BMW from a selection of ten key models. However, the first pro to ace the 14th hole could choose between taking home their selected BMW or the new iX5. Lacroix clearly went for the latter by opting for BMW’s upcoming electric SUV.

BMW has been putting a new car on the line for a hole-in-one at the championship for years. Previous winners have driven away with cars including the M4 Coupe, i8, M2 Coupe, and i8 Roadster. At the same time, David Howell’s 2020 ace led BMW to donate the equivalent value of a 530e xDrive Touring to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Beyond the SUV, attendees also saw another electric BMW: the recently facelifted i7 full-size luxury sedan.