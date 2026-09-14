From a 550-liter roof box to a 300-liter rear carrier, BMW has the big SUV's practicality covered, even with the split tailgate removed for the G65 generation.

Article Summary The aero roof boxes compatible with the fifth-generation X5 new offer up to 550 liters of extra cargo space.

A rear-mounted box adds another 300 liters for road trips and family vacations.

New Travel & Comfort accessories keep rear-seat passengers entertained on the go.

It’s a big day for X5 fans around the world as BMW has one more surprise in tow for those eager to take home the new luxury SUV. Beyond a heavy dose of M Performance Parts, the G65 is also getting a myriad of accessories. The intent is to make the fifth generation of Munich’s original X model more practical for everyday use, from longer road trips to family vacations.

The highlight is a new generation of roof boxes, available in three sizes: 350, 450, and 550 liters. Each offers 30 liters more capacity than the box it replaces, while also improving aerodynamic efficiency. That extra space should come in handy for X5 and iX5 owners who need more cargo room without giving up the convenience of a roof-mounted box.

BMW also has luggage bags designed to make better use of the available space inside the roof boxes. The largest 550-liter box can be paired with the appropriate luggage solutions. At the back, two transport box bags can fit inside the box attached to the tailgate-mounted bicycle carrier.

Storage Aplenty

That rear box adds another 300 liters of storage capacity for those who need to carry more luggage without filling the cabin. The associated bags are made from ballistic polyester with nubuck accents and feature ergonomic handles, padded shoulder straps, multiple pockets, and a separate shoe bag.

Once inside, BMW helps keep kids entertained on longer trips. The Travel & Comfort System is marketing jargon for anchor points with a magnetic holder that can attach a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets. There’s even a more expensive Pro version with greater adjustability, and a separate smartphone adapter works with devices with screens up to seven inches.

2027 BMW X5: Interior Accessories

BMW hasn’t forgotten about muddy shoes, wet weather, and the inevitable mess that comes with using an SUV as an SUV. Waterproof all-weather floor mats are available for both the front and rear footwells, while a matching waterproof luggage compartment mat protects the cargo area.

Of course, none of these can replace the split tailgate that BMW used on all four previous generations of the X5. It recently told us why it moved to a one-piece tailgate, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the second-generation X7 will have one when it arrives next year. If the G67 also loses the dual-opening setup, the only BMW Group product with this feature will be the much more expensive Rolls-Royce Cullinan.