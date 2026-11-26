Article Summary The entry iX3 30L uses a 77 kWh LFP battery and is rated at 630 km (391 miles) CLTC.

Customers who order by January 31, 2027 get launch offers, including financing from 2,888 yuan a month.

BMW's China deliveries fell 24.8 percent in the third quarter, so the iX3 is arriving at a difficult time.

Chinese buyers of BMW’s new long-wheelbase iX3 won’t have to haggle. BMW has set one national price for the stretched Neue Klasse SUV, starting at 269,900 yuan (about $40,200) for the rear-drive 30L and going up to 339,900 yuan (about $50,700) for the 50L xDrive. The car, known internally as the NA6, went on sale on November 25, and the first customers are already taking delivery.

BMW Is Taking Haggling Off The Table In China

Customers can order through BMW China’s website, its WeChat program, or the My BMW app. Dealers still sign the purchase contract and hand over the keys, but they no longer set the price. The numbers haven’t moved since the Chengdu Auto Show in August, where BMW opened pre-orders at the same figures. People who put down a deposit then can now turn it into a firm order. Launch offers cover orders placed by January 31, 2027, as long as the sale is completed by June 30, 2027. Existing BMW and MINI owners get 15,000 BMW membership points. Financing starts at 65,500 yuan (about $9,800) down with monthly payments from 2,888 yuan (about $430), and there’s also a zero-down five-year loan.

How Much Does The Long-Wheelbase iX3 Cost In China?

iX3 30L: 269,900 yuan (about $40,200). Rear-wheel drive, 77 kWh LFP battery from CATL, 630 km (391 miles) CLTC, 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds

269,900 yuan (about $40,200). Rear-wheel drive, 77 kWh LFP battery from CATL, 630 km (391 miles) CLTC, 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds iX3 40L xDrive: 299,900 yuan (about $44,700). Dual motors, 86.9 kWh nickel-rich battery with BMW’s 46 mm cylindrical cells, 702 km (436 miles) CLTC, 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

299,900 yuan (about $44,700). Dual motors, 86.9 kWh nickel-rich battery with BMW’s 46 mm cylindrical cells, 702 km (436 miles) CLTC, 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds iX3 50L xDrive: 339,900 yuan (about $50,700). Dual motors, 113.4 kWh battery, 919 km (571 miles) CLTC, 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds

The BMW iX3 30L makes 265 hp (198 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), and 374 hp (279 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) for the 40L, and 469 hp (350 kW) and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) for the 50L. The entry price is hard to ignore next to Europe. The standard-wheelbase iX3 40 was announced in Germany at 63,400 euros, so 30L costs roughly 58 percent of that. The comparison isn’t exact, because the Chinese car has a smaller battery, less power, and different sales taxes.

The Base iX3 Comes With A Lot Of Standard Equipment

BMW didn’t strip the entry model to hit its price. Every iX3 sold in China comes with the R7 driver-assistance system developed with Momenta. It uses cameras only, with no lidar, and handles navigation-guided driving on highways and in cities, memory parking, and reverse path tracing. Extending urban navigation assist for seven years costs 25,000 yuan, or 15,000 yuan if bought within 30 days of first activating connected services.

The cabin has Panoramic Vision across the base of the windshield and a 17.9-inch center screen angled toward the driver. The voice assistant runs on Alibaba’s large language model and DeepSeek, and the car supports both Apple CarPlay and Huawei HiCar. Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon sound system are all standard. One report says the 3D head-up display is an 8,000-yuan option on the 30L, which rides on 20-inch wheels. Both xDrive models include it, along with 21-inch wheels.

The 108 mm longer wheelbase (3,005 mm in total) goes entirely to the second row. Cargo space is 540 liters, or 1,600 liters with the rear seats folded, plus a 58-liter front trunk. China-only semi-hidden door handles open electrically or mechanically.

Charging Times And The Real-World Range Claims

Every version uses an 800-volt platform and BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system. A 10-80 percent charge takes as little as 21 minutes, and 10 minutes on a fast charger adds up to 418 km of CLTC range. As we noted when production started last week, BMW drove a 50L xDrive 1,030.2 km (640 miles) from Shenyang to Beijing without recharging. It arrived with 5 percent left, under conditions BMW controlled.

Why The iX3 Has To Sell Well In China

BMW needs a win in China. Deliveries in its China sales region fell 24.8 percent year over year to 114,355 vehicles in the third quarter. Over the first nine months they’re down 21.8 percent to 376,128. The iX3 is the first Neue Klasse model built in China, at the Shenyang plant where full production began on November 16. The long-wheelbase i3 sedan (NA8) follows on November 27, when orders open.

Fixed pricing is also a bet on the brand. Discounting erodes residual values and makes buyers wait for a better deal. With one sticker everywhere, BMW is telling Chinese customers that the iX3 is worth what it says, and that today’s price is the one they’ll pay. Whether a market this competitive accepts that will show up in the delivery numbers next quarter.