MINI's adventure-themed Countryman gets its European debut with more ground clearance and a taste for the great outdoors.

Article Summary With extra ground clearance and all-terrain tires, the Countryman is getting serious about going off the beaten path.

This production version has already spawned a specialized version for the 2026 Rebelle Rallly, which gets underway today.

BMW is also well represented at the 2026 Athens Auto Show, with everything from the new i3 and iX3 to the 7 Series facelift and the XM.

At least compared to other MINIs, the Countryman has been a little more willing to leave the pavement. Now, the new Untamed Edition is taking that idea seriously. Making its European premiere at the 2026 Athens Auto Show in Greece, the rugged crossover brings a handful of hardware upgrades designed to make it more convincing when the road runs out.

MINI unveiled the Countryman Untamed Edition earlier this week, and the Athens event gives visitors their first chance to see the adventure-focused variant in person. The event runs through October 11, with MINI bringing its full lineup to the Greek capital. This isn’t merely a Countryman wearing extra plastic cladding and an adventurous name.

Depending on the market and powertrain, it gets a 15-millimeter suspension lift, increasing ground clearance by up to 19 mm. The revised setup improves the approach and breakover angles, while MINI recalibrates the ABS, DSC, and steering systems to match the changes. It also rides on specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires wrapped around unique 19-inch alloy wheels. They’re standard in North America but optional in Europe, where MINI apparently realizes that not every Countryman owner is secretly plotting an expedition into the wilderness.

Styling Tweaks Inside And Out

The extra hardware gets backed up by a redesigned grille, Dark Steel exterior accents, new underbody protection, revised side sills, and a sculpted rear diffuser. Protective textured films cover the wheel arches, side sills, and hood bulge, adding visual toughness while helping protect the body from the inevitable stones and debris encountered off smooth tarmac.

MINI offers several colors for the Untamed Edition, including Hideaway Grey, Nomad Blue, and Frozen Nomad Blue, along with Nanuq White and Midnight Black. The latter two aren’t nearly as adventurous-sounding, but at least they give buyers an escape from the blue-and-gray theme. Frozen Nomad Blue is particularly noteworthy because it’s the first matte exterior finish MINI has offered for series production.

Inside, the outdoor theme continues with Vescin Nightshade Blue sports seats featuring knitted sections inspired by rock formations. Cornflower Blue stitching and accents add a splash of color, while the dashboard and door panels feature a knitted Millennial Melange surface. Even the center-console storage box borrows cues from outdoor equipment, with elastic retaining straps that look like they belong on a backpack rather than a crossover.

Gone Camping

And because no modern adventure vehicle is complete without somewhere to sleep, MINI has teamed up with Italian specialist AUTOHOME for a roof tent. It opens in seconds and features weather-resistant materials, panoramic openings, and fiberglass-reinforced construction. There’s also a camping collection developed with HELINOX, including folding chairs and tables.

Power comes in multiple flavors depending on the market. The Untamed Edition will be available with the Countryman C, Countryman D, and Countryman S ALL4, as well as the electric Countryman E and SE ALL4. The all-wheel-drive versions obviously make the most sense for buyers planning to venture farther from civilization. We’re actually surprised MINI even offers this version with front-wheel drive.

European production will begin in November at BMW Group Plant Leipzig, with the market launch scheduled for early 2027.

So, while the Countryman Untamed Edition isn’t about turning the MINI into a hardcore off-roader, it does give the brand’s largest model a little more credibility when the pavement disappears. The extra clearance, all-terrain tires, and ALL4 make this more than just another lifestyle special.