MINI deliveries slipped 2.4% in the third quarter, but the British brand remains up 6.8% year to date, with fully electric models accounting for more than 37% of sales.

Article Summary MINI delivered 70,712 vehicles in Q3 2026, down 2.4% compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date sales reached 220,247 units, marking a 6.8% increase over the first nine months of 2025.

The Countryman remained MINI's best-selling model, with more than a third of buyers opting for the all-electric version.

MINI is one of the few bright spots in the BMW Group’s otherwise challenging 2026 sales report. The British brand experienced a slight slowdown in the third quarter, but deliveries remain comfortably above last year’s levels after the first nine months. In fact, MINI is the only BMW Group automotive brand to post year-over-year growth in 2026.

According to the latest figures, MINI delivered 70,712 vehicles worldwide between July and September. That’s a 2.4% decrease compared to the 72,414 cars shipped during the same period last year. However, the bigger picture looks considerably better. Between January and September, global deliveries reached 220,247 units, representing a healthy 6.8% increase over the 206,252 vehicles recorded during the first nine months of 2025.

The brand’s performance is particularly noteworthy considering the broader BMW Group picture. BMW deliveries fell 6.4% to 1,483,963 units through September, while Rolls-Royce was down 12.4% to 3,592 cars. The Motorrad side also declined, leaving MINI as the group’s sole automotive brand with positive year-to-date growth.

Electric MINIs Account For More Than A Third Of Deliveries

Electrification continues to play an increasingly important role in MINI’s recovery. The company delivered 81,932 fully electric vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, an 11.5% increase from the 73,467 units recorded in the same period last year.

Consequently, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 37.2% of MINI’s total deliveries, up from 35.6% a year earlier. That’s a considerably higher proportion than the BMW Group’s overall EV share of 18.4% during the same period.

Interestingly, MINI says growth came from both its electric vehicles and combustion-engine models. In other words, the brand isn’t relying exclusively on EVs to move the needle.

The Countryman was MINI’s best-selling model between January and September. Available with either an electric powertrain or a combustion engine, the crossover continues to demonstrate the appeal of offering customers multiple drivetrain choices. More than a third of Countryman deliveries were fully electric.

John Cooper Works And Special Editions Keep MINI Interesting

MINI also credits its John Cooper Works lineup and the Paul Smith Edition for helping drive demand. The performance-oriented models give the brand an additional selling point, while the collaboration with the British designer adds another dose of exclusivity to an already extensive range.

More is coming, too. BMW Group expects the new MINI Countryman Untamed Edition to provide additional momentum, although the company hasn’t disclosed how much of a contribution it expects the special edition to make.

MINI’s performance is especially encouraging against the backdrop of a difficult year for its parent company. BMW Group deliveries declined 4.9% to 1,707,802 vehicles through September, largely because of a steep contraction in China. Sales in that market fell 21.8% across the first nine months, while Europe and the United States posted growth.

MINI has managed to swim against that tide, even if the third-quarter dip suggests the momentum isn’t entirely uninterrupted. With electric models gaining ground, the Countryman proving particularly popular, and John Cooper Works continuing to attract buyers, the brand has plenty of reasons to remain optimistic heading into the final stretch of 2026.

For now, MINI is doing something that neither BMW nor Rolls-Royce can claim: selling more cars than it did a year ago.