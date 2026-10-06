Article Summary The Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires are standard in the US and optional in Europe.

The 15-mm suspension lift boost ground clearance by 19 mm.

The Untamed Edition will be offered with gasoline, diesel, and electric powertrains, depending on the market.

MINI is taking the Countryman somewhere it probably doesn’t spend much time: off the pavement. Say hello to the new Untamed Edition, a more rugged version of the brand’s largest model designed for customers who want to take their not-so-mini crossover beyond the usual gravel road.

Thankfully, it’s more than an appearance package. It adds goodies such as greater ground clearance, specially developed all-terrain tires, revised chassis calibration, and standard all-wheel drive. Depending on the market, it will be offered with gasoline, diesel, and electric powertrains.

The biggest mechanical upgrade is a 15-millimeter (0.6-inch) suspension lift, increasing ground clearance by up to 19 mm (0.7 in). However, these numbers depend on the market and the powertrain you go for. Approach and breakover angles have also been improved. In the United States and Canada, the jacked-up ride will be available across the entire Untamed Edition lineup. Meanwhile, European buyers will get it only if they go electric.

Another regional difference is that MINI fits North American-spec cars with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires as standard, while making them optional in Europe. In other regions, you can add the chunky rubber as a post-purchase upgrade. The tow bar is also standard in the US but an extra in Europe. If you need to carry even more stuff, the roof can handle up to 75 kg (165 lbs) while driving. When parked, the roof can carry up to 300 kg (661 lbs).

The Hardware Changes Come Along With Software Tuning

What else? Beyond the new shoes and higher heels, MINI has recalibrated the ABS, stability control, and steering to work with the taller suspension and all-terrain rubber. Some useful numbers back up all that extra attitude.

Visually, MINI has gone for a predictably outdoorsy theme. The Untamed Edition gets a redesigned front grille with vertical, angular elements, Dark Steel trim, revised side sills, and new front and rear underbody protection. Matt-black protective film covers the wheel arches, side sills, and hood bulge, helping protect the body from stone chips while making the Countryman look more competent off the beaten path.

The new 19-inch Untamed Edition Spoke wheels draw on classic off-road steel wheels and feature five chunky spokes. They’re finished off with Dark Steel MINI center caps. The color palette is suitably earthy, with Hideaway Grey, Nomad Blue, Frozen Nomad Blue, Nanuq White, and Midnight Black available. Frozen Nomad Blue is particularly interesting because it’s the first matte exterior paint MINI has offered in series production. Customers can pair the body color with either a Glazed White or Jet Black roof.

The Interior Gets An Outdoorsy Theme

Inside, the outdoor theme continues without turning the Countryman into a camping store on wheels. The cabin gets Nightshade Blue Vescin sports seats with knitted sections inspired by rock formations, along with Cornflower Blue stitching and piping. Similar knitted surfaces appear on the dashboard and door panels, while the usual Vibrant Silver accents have been replaced with Dark Steel.

There’s even a redesigned center-console storage box with elastic straps inspired by backpacks and climbing gear. Rubber floor mats and a matching luggage compartment mat add some welcome practicality for anyone who actually intends to get the interior dirty.

MINI is also leaning into the lifestyle angle with two outdoor partnerships. The first is a roof tent developed with Italian specialist AUTOHOME. It uses integrated gas struts to open in seconds and features weather-resistant materials, panoramic openings, and a fiberglass-reinforced construction. Both the hard shell and tent are handcrafted in Italy.

The second partnership is with HELINOX, a South Korean outdoor equipment brand. Its camping collection consists of folding chairs and tables designed to be lightweight and easy to carry.

A Decent Effort, But What About BMW?

So, yes, the Untamed Edition is partly a marketing exercise. But unlike many “rugged” special editions that amount to little more than black trim and an ominous badge, MINI has actually given this one more ground clearance, proper all-terrain tires, revised electronics, and available ALL4 traction. While it’s far from a Jeep Wrangler rival, it is a little more convincing than a standard Countryman when the road runs out.

Production kicks off next month at BMW Group Plant Leipzig, with the market launch scheduled for early 2027.

Now we’re hoping the parent BMW brand takes notes. If MINI can turn the Countryman into a more capable off-road machine without losing its character, why not give some of BMW’s SUVs the same treatment? An X1, X3, X5, or even the X7 with more ground clearance, proper all-terrain tires, and a few rugged touches could make for some seriously interesting alternatives to the usual luxury crossovers. For now, though, the rumored G74 Rugged project is allegedly dead.