The new i3 sedan, next-generation X5, 7 Series facelift, and all MINI models will headline BMW Group's lineup in Greece's capital beginning later this week.

Article Summary The M3, M5, and XM will also be there, joined by more affordable vehicles like the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupé, X1, iX2, and the X3. Plus, a world premiere.

At the MINI booth, attendees will have the opportunity to discover the company's entire lineup, including the Paul Smith Edition.

The 2026 Athens Auto Show will be held between Saturday, October 3 until Sunday, October 11.

BMW originally said it would attend the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, but the company has since changed its mind and pulled out of the French event. However, that doesn’t mean BMW is sitting out auto shows altogether this fall. In fact, the German automaker is still heading to a major car show in October, just a few hundred miles southeast of Paris.

BMW will have a substantial presence at AUTO ATHINA 2026 in Greece, where it plans to showcase everything from the new-era i3 to the fifth-generation X5 and the facelifted 7 Series. The event runs from October 3 to 11 at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, with BMW occupying Hall 3, Stand C1. The company is bringing several models that have yet to make their Greek debuts, along with some familiar faces and a healthy dose of M power.

Leading the charge (pun intended) is the new i3 50 xDrive, which will make its nationwide Greek debut. Don’t confuse it with the quirky city car with a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) chassis that BMW discontinued several years ago. This i3 is essentially an electric 3 Series on a bespoke platform, distancing itself from the CLAR-based “G50” sedan debuting this week.

Better yet, BMW says a previously unseen model will also be there, and all signs point to the first-ever iX4. However, it looks like we’ll have to wait until October 8 to see it.

X Marks The Spot

Moving up a segment, the X5 will also make its Greek debut at AUTO ATHINA. The fifth-generation SUV is a much bigger deal than your average model refresh, especially because BMW is offering it with a broad range of powertrains. The company isn’t saying which flavor it’ll bring. Still, we know the original luxobarge is available with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric setups, plus a fuel-cell hydrogen model coming later this decade.

Then there’s the 7 Series LCI, which will make its first appearance in Greece. BMW’s flagship sedan is particularly interesting because it’s the first existing model to inherit technology from the Neue Klasse family. That makes it something of a bridge between the current generation of BMWs and what’s coming next.

The rest of the BMW lineup heading to Greece’s capital is hardly filler. The stand will include the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1, iX2, X3, iX3, and 5 Series. For those who still believe horsepower is a perfectly reasonable way to spend money, the M3, M5, and love/hate XM will be there as well.

MINI Is Bringing Its Entire Family, Too

BMW isn’t going to Athens alone. MINI will have its own presence at AUTO ATHINA 2026, bringing its complete model family to Greece. The lineup will be headlined by the Countryman, the largest car ever to come from Oxford. Well, it’s technically made by BMW in Leipzig, but you get the idea. The not-so-mini SUV will be joined by the five-door Cooper Paul Smith Edition hatchback, the electric Aceman subcompact crossover, the gas-only Convertible, and a selection of John Cooper Works models. In other words, MINI is covering pretty much every interpretation of the modern formula in the BMW era.

So, Paris may not get the BMW Group this time around. Athens does. And judging by what’s on the guest list, BMW and MINI aren’t exactly arriving empty-handed.