Nestled near Lisbon, Portugal, we’ve had the privilege of driving the new MINI Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) and its electrifying sibling, the SE. While the driving dynamics of these models remain under wraps due to an embargo, the design elements are certainly not a secret. The 2024 MINI Countryman JCW, also referred to as the U25, is a more mature and grown up version of the original Countrymans. And therefore, it also comes with a wide variety of exterior colors, like this Nanuq White.

New Colors To Choose From

So far, we’ve seen the Countryman JCW in the iconic Midnight Black with the classic Chili Red, but this time around we had the chance to photographed the car in this unique color. The paint is complemented by a black roof and mirror caps. The distinctive JCW design cues sets it apart though, especially with the vertical red decorative elements in the front apron’s side air inlets. Of course, there are plenty of other John Cooper Works design items around the car to remind us of its status, like the logo on the scuttle.

New Design, Larger Size

Overall, the 2024 Countryman JCW stands out with a large hexagonal grille, new LED headlights with distinctive circular rings, and digitally customizable Union Jack taillights. The side profile is marked by muscular wheel arches, black roof rails, and the signature contrast roof, available in various colors, including the iconic Chili Red.

The rear end doesn’t shy away from making a statement with its roof spoiler, quad pipes, and a diffuser that further accentuates its sporty demeanor. The vehicle rides on 19- or 20-inch wheels, specifically designed for this version, and features a high-performance braking system with Chili Red calipers, ensuring both style and substance.

More Power Than Before

But the true hallmark of this powerhouse is its four tailpipes, signaling the presence of a powerful turbo four-cylinder engine under the hood. This engine BMW B48 is the same as in the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, unleashes 296 horsepower in Europe, exactly the same as the BMW X1 M35i and X2 M35i sold on the Old Continent.

In the U.S., the new MINI Countryman JCW gets 312 hp, just like the two M Performance crossovers available in North America where there are less stringent emissions regulations compared to the European Union. With 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) on tap, the sporty Countryman matches the torque of its Bavarian siblings. It runs to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.4 seconds and tops out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h) to echo the two performance-oriented BMW crossovers.

As we await the green light to share more about the driving experience, we can share today some exclusive photos of the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works in Nanuq White.