Hot on the heels of its official debut, the Untamed Edition is about to tackle 1,500 miles of rough terrain in a grueling rally campaign.

Article Summary For the first time, MINI is entering the Rebelle Rally, and it’s doing so with its most off-road-capable model on sale.

Behind the wheel of the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition will be rally competitor and MINI enthusiast Felicia Killman.

Erika Ferrer, a member of BMW Group Corporate Communications in Mexico, will assist from the navigator’s seat.

BMW has been a regular at the Rebelle Rally in recent years, entering everything from the X2 to the X5. Now, it’s MINI’s turn. For the first time, the British brand is taking part in the grueling off-road competition, and there’s arguably no better model for the job than the new Countryman Untamed Edition.

The rugged Countryman Untamed Edition was revealed earlier this week, making the timing rather convenient. Unlike many crossover “adventure” editions that rely mostly on plastic cladding and questionable marketing claims, this one actually brings some hardware upgrades. It gets a 15-millimeter suspension lift that increases ground clearance by up to 19 mm (0.7 inches), all-terrain tires, revised ABS and stability control calibrations, and standard all-wheel drive.

That makes the Countryman Untamed Edition considerably more convincing when the pavement ends. MINI has also fitted protective matte-black film, Dark Steel accents, underbody protection, and chunky 19-inch Untamed Edition wheels inspired by classic off-road steelies. There’s even an optional roof tent, because apparently the Countryman’s idea of a weekend getaway now involves sleeping on top of it.

MINI’s Toughest Countryman Yet Is About To Get Seriously Dirty

For the 2026 Rebelle Rally, MINI will field a Countryman Untamed Edition with rally competitor and longtime MINI enthusiast Felicia Killman behind the wheel. Erika Ferrer, a member of BMW Group Corporate Communications in Mexico and an experienced co-driver, will handle navigation duties.

The Rebelle Rally should provide a particularly brutal proving ground for the Countryman, a vehicle that generally never leaves the asphalt. The event covers more than 1,500 miles across Nevada, California, and Utah, and teams can’t use GPS. Instead, they have to rely on maps, a compass, a road book, and plenty of good old-fashioned judgment. In other words, this isn’t exactly a leisurely drive through the desert.

MINI says Killman and Ferrer have prepared by training across dunes, rocky terrain, and loose surfaces while practicing traditional map-and-compass navigation. The Countryman itself has also received plenty of attention from a BMW Group engineering team led by James Wallace, Dennis Heaphy, and Eran Garma. The engineers had to reinforce and prepare various components for the kind of abuse a production crossover normally avoids at all costs.

MINI Has Legitimate Rally Pedigree

MINI’s motorsport history makes the Rebelle Rally entry particularly fitting. The OG Mini Cooper S famously won the Monte Carlo Rally outright in 1964, 1965, and 1967, punching well above its weight against considerably more powerful machinery. More recently, MINI has built a reputation for off-road competition through its Dakar Rally program, including six overall victories.

The BMW Group has also developed a bit of a relationship with the Rebelle Rally. It first entered a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (yes, really) in 2019, then sent an X2 in 2023, an X3 in 2024, and an X5 in 2025. Last year’s nearly production-spec X5 even picked up the Bone Stock Award while finishing second overall in the X-Cross class. Not too shabby for a luxobarge, right?

Now the smallest BMW Group brand is taking its turn with its biggest crossover. The green flag drops at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 8 at 7 AM PT. If the Untamed can survive the Rebelle Rally, it should have no problem handling the occasional Costco run afterward.