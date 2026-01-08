Yesterday, we learned that BMW built more than one million cars last year in Germany. That figure accounted for about 25% of all vehicle assembly in the country. In other words, one in four cars was either a BMW or a MINI. The Leipzig site builds vehicles for both brands. In 2025, it contributed roughly a quarter of the company’s German output.

Following record production in 2024, BMW Leipzig managed to one-up itself last year. Precisely 259,430 vehicles rolled off the assembly line at the factory in eastern Germany. During the busiest days of the year, the plant produced as many as 1,300 cars per day while operating three shifts.

The new record comes just a month after BMW Plant Leipzig completed its four-millionth car since production began in March 2005. The milestone vehicle was a 1 Series 120, finished in Individual Anglesey Green. The factory also builds the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the 2 Series Active Tourer. In addition, the Countryman is produced there, making Leipzig the first plant to assemble BMWs and MINIs under the same roof.

BMW has been ramping up production at its Leipzig plant in recent years. Looking at the numbers, the site built 246,195 vehicles in 2024. A year earlier, 188,199 cars rolled off the assembly line. In 2022, the factory completed 151,949 vehicles, including the final examples of the quirky i3 hatchback.

According to reports, the 2 Series Active Tourer will be discontinued next year, with production of the minivan reportedly ending at the Leipzig factory in October 2027. Looking further ahead, the 1 Series “F70” and 2 Series Gran Coupe “F74” are expected to remain in production until late 2032.

The current electric Countryman could bow out around the same time, leaving only combustion-engined versions for another year or so. A next-generation Countryman EV could then take its place, likely based largely on the already spotted upcoming iX1. Meanwhile, the existing MINI electric crossover is rumored to receive drivetrain updates in the coming months.