Our loaded 2027 BMW iX4 50 xDrive rings up at $84,900. Here’s what we’d keep if we were spending our own money.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW iX4 50 xDrive starts at $67,650 including destination and is the first trim on the U.S. configurator, with the M60 still to come.

The $4,000 M Sport Professional package and $3,500 22-inch wheels account for nearly half the options bill on our $84,900 build.

For our own iX4, we’d pair Alpine White with the no-cost Agave Green interior and spend $750 on the Parking Assistance Package for its surround-view camera.

BMW just fired up iX4 production in Debrecen. So, it’s only fitting that U.S. customers get a chance to start building out their dream electric sport-ute. What better place to get a start than BMW’s own online configurator? The 2027 iX4 50 xDrive is finally live, and while there’s nothing there for the hotter M60 model as of this writing, the standard iX4 can still get pretty pricy. Maxing out the options list manages to bring the iX4 50 xDrive up to $84,900 from its $67,650 start price (incl. destination/handling). Worth it? Let’s break down the additional equipment and see what the first-ever iX4’s got.

Maxing Out the iX4: $84,900Well Spent?

The easiest way to burn through some cash while building your 2027 iX4 50 xDrive is actually on the screen the configurator greets you with. M Sport or M Sport Professional? The latter costs $4,000 but it grants some serious goodies. Additional Shadowline trim decorates the mirrors and grille surrounds, and BMW throws in red calipers and a glowing kidney grille. Color selection is easy: everything is $650 except for no-charge Alpine White. We went with Vegas Red metallic. We click the box for the $3,500 (!) 22-inch Style 1054M wheels, too. Interestingly, the largest wheels also seem to grant you the second best range—a quoted 412 miles.

Inside, there are a lot of cool colors to pick from. Only one of them adds to the bottom line: BMW Individual black with leather, a $1,500 option. It looks a bit more luxurious than the Veganza interior—note the “BMW Individual” in the seatbacks! Clicking every option package is easy: the $900 Comfort Package adds a heated steering wheel and multi-functional seats. Technology Package ($1,900) gets you a 3D head-up display and Harmon Kardon. It would also add the Iconic Glow grilles if we didn’t already check the box for M Sport Professional. One of our favorites, the Parking Assistance Package, remains $750 and adds self-parking and the wonderful panoramic Surround View camera. For $1,750 you get Driving Assistance Professional, enabling hands-free driving up to 85 mph and automated lane changes.

Finally, we arrive at standalone options for the 2027 iX4 50 xDrive. Three-zone rear climate control is an easy add at $200, as are heated rear seats for $500. A Trailer Hitch is $750, and our last option comes in at $850—an Adaptive M Suspension. Add it all up and you arrive at $84,900—but we think you can do it for quite a bit less.

The 2027 iX4 50 xDrive Build We’d Actually Drive

Didn’t win the lottery? You can shave a few thousands off the 2027 iX4 50 xDrive’s maximum price pretty quickly. Since the car only comes in M Sport guise, we have no problem lopping that $4,000 option pack off immediately; and the no-charge Alpine White suits us just fine. Nearly $5,000 just dropped off that maxed-out sticker price. The best wheels for range are the standard 20-inchers wearing summer rubber. But the 21s do okay, and we spec the $600 Style 1050M wheels. They should offer up to 408 miles. I’m a huge fan of the Agave Green interior, and it’s no-cost, so we stick with that. But if you’re not quite as daring, don’t worry. Veganza comes in white, black, and reddish-brown Castanea.

Keep both the “stuff” packages. The Comfort Package isn’t too expensive, and the Technology Package offers Harman Kardon sound and a head-up display. Not personally invested in the also-included glowing grilles. But the other two seem like great features to have, so we’ll keep it on. We’ll keep the Parking Assistance Package (always!) but ditch the self-driving. Aside from that, we check the box for heated seats and rear climate control because we care about our passengers. We’d like to add the Adaptive M Suspension, but some firsthand experience would be good before committing.

The grand total for our “budget build” 2027 iX4 50 xDrive comes to $72,500. Funny enough; that’s not far off from our $72,000 iX3 configured earlier in the year. You could probably get that lower, too, but we’ll leave that to you. What does your dream iX4 look like? Check out the U.S. iX4 configurator here and let us know.