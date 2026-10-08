One of the snazziest iX3 builds so far combines a Fire Red body with 22-inch Individual wheels and a Digital White interior with a matching steering wheel.

Article Summary We have this vehicle’s build sheet, and it reveals a long list of optional goodies inside and out.

Beyond the paint and aero wheels, the M Sport Pro Package takes the iX3’s appearance up another notch.

The spec includes everything from the panoramic glass roof to the Individual white steering wheel.

Even though BMW finally revealed the iX4 this week, it doesn’t mean we’re suddenly going to stop talking about the car that kicked off the Neue Klasse product offensive. Yes, we’re bringing the iX3 back into the limelight with a fresh photo gallery featuring a 50 xDrive. Sure, it may not be as exciting as the M60, but it still has plenty going for it.

For starters, this is one of the most eye-catching iX3 builds we’ve seen so far. The electric SUV wears Fire Red paint, which already gives it plenty of visual presence, but BMW didn’t stop there. The flashy exterior is paired with 22-inch Individual wheels that add even more drama to the new-era EV. With its extended black accents, the M Sport Pro Package takes the exterior up another notch.

Things get even more interesting once you open the door. This particular iX3 has a Digital White interior that continues the bold theme from the outside. Even the steering wheel gets the white treatment as an Individual upgrade, making this about as far removed from the usual black-on-black BMW spec as you can get.

No Expense Spared

We have this particular car’s build sheet, and it reveals a long list of optional goodies. In other words, this isn’t simply an iX3 that happened to get an attention-grabbing paint job. Someone went deep into the configurator and checked quite a few boxes. The options list also includes goodies that make the cabin more pleasant, including a panoramic glass roof that comes standard on the iX4 we mentioned earlier.

Other extras tacked onto this no-expense-spared build include three-zone automatic climate control and BMW’s next-generation 3D head-up display. Honorable mentions also go to the Harman Kardon surround-sound system, heated steering wheel, retractable tow bar, and Parking Assistant Professional. Factor in a few more miscellaneous items, and this iX3 50 xDrive carries nearly €20,000 worth of options in Slovakia.

This BMW iX3 Is Unsurprisingly On The Expensive Side

The final price? Just under €90,000. That isn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but that’s how the cookie crumbles in the luxury segment. It’s especially true when you get carried away ticking boxes on the options list. We’d be glad to be in such a privileged position, even if it’s for a press car like this one.

Once the iX3 M60 appears in configurators and is eventually joined by the X3 M, BMW will have no problem pushing fully loaded versions into six-figure territory.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram