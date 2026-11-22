Misha Charoudin takes BMW's electric 3 Series for a 'Ring workout and comes away impressed by its range, braking performance, and thermal management.

Article Summary The BMW i3 uses just 15% battery charge during a hard Nürburgring lap, suggesting it could complete six laps on a full charge.

Misha drove the i3 50 xDrive, so this wasn't even the i3 M60, let alone the upcoming M3.

Battery temperatures remain under control for most of the lap, with only a minor power reduction toward the end.

BMW’s Neue Klasse is already making waves, but how does the new i3 cope with the demands of the Nürburgring? Misha Charoudin has now taken the electric sedan for a spin around the Green Hell, and his verdict is positive. The Nordschleife regular started his onboard lap with 79% battery charge. Despite spending much of the time at full throttle, he had used just 9% by the halfway point. By the end of the lap, the battery indicator showed 64%, meaning the i3 had consumed approximately 15% for a full lap.

That’s an impressive result, particularly considering the conditions and the pace. Charoudin was so surprised that he suggested a fully charged i3 could potentially complete six laps of the 12.9-mile (20.8-kilometer) circuit.

It’s worth noting that the i3 50 xDrive wasn’t running particularly sticky tires. This example retained its standard Bridgestone EV rubber, which prioritizes low rolling resistance over outright grip. The front tires were already showing signs of wear, and the unusually cold conditions weren’t ideal for extracting the car’s full potential.

The i3 Handles Hard Driving Without Breaking A Sweat

Nevertheless, the i3 proved surprisingly capable. Charoudin praised the braking performance, noting no brake fade despite the repeated heavy braking required around the Nordschleife. That’s particularly noteworthy because some electric vehicles struggle with braking consistency when pushed hard.

Thermal management was another highlight. The battery temperature remained under control for most of the lap, and Charoudin didn’t notice any significant power reduction. Toward the end, the temperature indicator eventually moved into the high range, resulting in a minor drop in output. Even then, the car was still showing 260 kW (nearly 350 hp) of available power.

It’s worth remembering that the i3 50 xDrive isn’t supposed to be a track-focused machine. In this configuration, it’s primarily a daily driver, making its performance around the Nürburgring even more impressive. It combines the comfort and refinement expected from a commuter car with enough thermal consistency and braking performance to withstand a demanding lap of the Green Hell.

The i3 M60 And M3 Will Perform Even Better On Track

The results also bode well for BMW’s upcoming performance models. Coming in 2027, the already revealed i3 M60 should take things a step further with more power and a chassis setup better suited to spirited driving. Then there’s the electric M3, also scheduled to arrive next year, which will push Neue Klasse much further. Both M-flavored models will get artificial gear changes and a dedicated engine soundtrack.

If the regular i3 can already deliver this kind of battery efficiency and thermal consistency around the Nürburgring, the two hotter derivatives have plenty of potential. Charoudin might have even more reasons to be excited once he finally gets behind the wheel of the quad-motor M3 (ZA0).

Video: Misha Charoudin / YouTube